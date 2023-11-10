They call it the “cathedral of college hockey” for a reason.

With tall glass windows and an intricate wood paneling lining the exterior, Yost Ice Arena certainly looks like a cathedral from the outside. Step inside and you’ll find the Children of Yost — a fanbase that worships Michigan hockey like no other. Mix in the rich history surrounding the building, and the cathedral of college hockey becomes a fitting title.

But it didn’t always look like this.

Flashback 100 years ago, and Yost didn’t host college hockey at all. The Fielding H. Yost Field House first housed the Michigan men’s basketball team following its dedication on Nov. 10, 1923 — Friday marks 100 years from the date. The basketball team danced and dribbled its way throughout the arena for 44 years, until its departure in 1967 following the construction of Crisler Arena.

Although the track team also enjoyed a brief stint at the arena, Yost officially converted into an ice arena in 1973, luring the Michigan hockey team from the Weinberg Coliseum. The history that follows is something of fairytales.

Even though Yost had been around for several decades at that point, its revitalization brought new life to the campus and the hockey program. The Wolverines played their first game at Yost on Nov. 2, 1973, and The Michigan Daily article published before the game illustrates why.

“Last year,’ head coach Dan Farrell explained, ‘We had the lowest average attendance in our league. It’s rather disturbing’ (Michigan averaged about 2,450 per game compared to Wisconsin’s league-leading average of 8,400).”

In the 1972-73 season, the last before moving to Yost, the Wolverines posted an abysmal 6-27-1 record — good for 10th in the WCHA conference. The following decades at Yost pushed Michigan in a completely different direction, redefining the program in the process.

From that moment forward, spectators at Yost have benefited from watching some of the best that hockey has to offer year after year.

Several household names have passed through the halls of Yost before transitioning to the NHL. Players like Rangers Captain Jacob Trouba and Hobey Baker winner and Colombus Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli headline this list. And with big-name players come big-time performances.

Hockey games for the history books have taken place at Yost. The Wolverines’ come-from-behind win against North Dakota in the 1997-98 NCAA West Regional Semifinals is just one of them.

Down 3-1 in the second period against the then-defending national champions, Michigan appeared to be poised for an early exit. However, late-game heroics from Bobby ‘Maize’ Hayes propelled the Wolverines to victory on home ice. Following the win, Michigan went on to beat Boston College and take the national championship with it.

And it all started at Yost.

The Wolverines have yet to reach the top of the mountain since that run. However, that doesn’t mean the action has stopped. Countless memorable games have been played at Yost since that season — ones in which players have put on world-class performances.

Just last season, former Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes turned in a show-stopping four-goal game at Yost. It was a game Michigan coach Brandon Naurato labeled as “the best individual performance by a defenseman in Michigan history.”

Between program-defining wins, herculean performances and highlight-reel goals, Yost has been at the center of it all. However, it’s impossible to think about Yost without thinking about the fans that accompany the building.

The ‘Children of Yost’ are well known for their undying passion for all things Michigan hockey. A raucous student-led crowd whose cries can be seemingly heard in Ypsilanti, the Children of Yost elevate the game experience in a way that is hard to forget.

At least, current Wolverines seem to think so.

“It’s incredible,” sophomore forward Josh Eernessie said Tuesday. “Even from the preseason against Simon Fraser, the student section is going every single night. It’s a sold-out place, and you can really feel the energy from the fans. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before playing hockey up until this point in my career.”

It’s important to recognize long-lasting memories and unforgettable moments captured inside of Yost. However, it’s equally important to acknowledge its shortcomings. Many individuals have called on the university to change the name of the building as Fielding H. Yost — the athletic director after whom the building is named — is linked to a history of racism. Such a history is important to acknowledge and should be a part of the conversation as the legacy of the arena continues to be defined moving forward.

And important calls about changing its name will continue.

Along the way, the Children of Yost, the players, the coaches and the faculty transformed the rink into a home for Michigan. As a result, Yost Ice Arena serves as an emblem of the Michigan hockey tradition. And like a cathedral, 100 years after first opening its doors, Yost Ice Arena will continue to represent something greater than itself as long as it stands.