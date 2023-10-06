There’s just something about Jacob Truscott.

Ask his teammates, his coaches, his friends — sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey will tell you he’s “one of the best guys you’ll meet in hockey.” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato will tell you he’s “a special person on and off the ice.” Former Wolverines forward Thomas Bordeleau will tell you he’s “one of the best human beings I’ve ever been around.”

Ask Truscott, and he’ll talk about all the incredible people around him.

The senior defenseman and captain is rarely the loudest guy in the room. He’s not one to boast about his personal success, and his reserved demeanor can make him hard to fully understand with one conversation. He doesn’t often seek the spotlight.

But that’s exactly what makes him the type of person that his teammates, coaches and friends can’t speak enough about. He might not be the resident locker room hype man, nor the most outgoing personality at first encounter. But upon more careful consideration, you’ll notice that he listens. He notices, he remembers, he cares. He learns from those around him.

It’s what makes Truscott the epitome of a quiet leader. He sets an example, in part through incorporating qualities he adopted from others, while also letting his own character speak for itself.

And those around him have certainly noticed.

***

Truscott always wanted to play hockey at Michigan. Growing up in Port Huron, about an hour and a half from Ann Arbor, he went to Michigan games and quickly began learning about the Wolverines’ culture.

The youngest of four children, Truscott and his two older brothers all took an interest in hockey. Lori Truscott, Jacob’s mom, recalls the boys constantly playing mini sticks in the basement or driveway — with Jacob often getting stuck at goalie in classic youngest brother fashion.

Jacob Truscott and his two brothers playing pond hockey. Courtesy of Lori Truscott.

“Growing up as the youngest and also (playing) hockey kept him — I don’t want to say the big brothers did — but kept him humble,” Lori told The Michigan Daily. “He’s a very, very humble person. … You don’t want to get ahead of yourself and confidence is one thing, but don’t overthink, right? Here’s something maybe bigger than what you are. So I think the humbling and just his brothers’ leading (was a) good example.”

Learning from his siblings at home later translated into learning from his teammates, both on and off the ice.

Even before he earned the captain title, Jacob was a sponge. He recognized the little things that former Michigan forward Nolan Moyle spearheaded as captain last season. Moyle took all the new players out to lunch, one-on-one, in an effort to learn more about them and provide support. When the team traveled, most players stuck with the same roommates throughout the season. Moyle, however, requested to room with a new teammate every time.

“That’s something I want to implement this year is just get to know every single person, not only about hockey but get to know their family, stuff like that and kind of connect with them,” Jacob told The Daily. “Because at the end of the day, you want the closest team, and the closest team always wins.”

In building those relationships with younger players, peers and leaders before him, few characteristics are more valuable than Jacob’s ability to listen.

It might sound silly. Everyone knows how to listen, right? Maybe, but it’s not always that simple. In Jacob’s case, it comes down to really learning from the little things.

Jacob Truscott and his teammates playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program. Courtesy of Lori Truscott.

Bordeleau, now a center for the San Jose Sharks, met Truscott when they both began playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2018. They quickly became friends, attending separate high schools but spending all their time at the rink together. Bordeleau even attributes part of his decision to play at Michigan to Truscott.

Entering their freshman year in 2020, the pair decided to move into a house — given the uncertainty of on-campus housing as a result of COVID-19 — with then-teammate Matty Beniers. Jacob and Bordeleau remained roommates for both Bordeleau’s two years in Ann Arbor, becoming even closer friends as they did almost everything together.

“(Jacob is) a really good listener,” Bordeleau told The Daily. “Like that’s what I loved about our relationship. Sometimes I was more all over the place, and then he was more calm. He’s always been a good listener.”

Bordeleau also explained that from the locker room to small group hangouts, Jacob was never the type of person to talk over anyone around him. Rather, he was the guy who people didn’t always think was paying attention until he’d jump in and make a relevant comment — and they would realize he was listening the whole time.

Those tendencies might not always stand out by themselves, but the little things add up, and they make people feel heard. They make people feel valued, respected and appreciated. They make a great captain, too.

“He just really cares about what the other person has to say,” Bordeleau said. “He’s not just saying stuff. Everything you say, he’s gonna take it into consideration. He’s always like that.”

That penchant for listening thoughtfully allows Jacob to form meaningful connections with those around him, creating a strong foundation for his leadership. It also fosters personal growth — in noticing the qualities of successful leaders around him, he’s become an even better one himself.

***

Just over a year ago, Lori and Bill Truscott, Jacob’s dad, received a memorable phone call from their son. Jacob asked them to come to his baptism.

“We were blown away,” Lori said. “It was an amazing thing for him to decide while going to school, while playing hockey, while representing. And it was just something so meaningful and empowering.”

Lori explained that Jacob’s faith has grown tremendously over the past few years. He began hosting Bible study at his house, bringing in a small group of friends on a weekly basis and becoming a leader outside the realm of hockey — while also incorporating his faith into his identity on the ice.

According to Mike Pearson, Jacob’s strength and conditioning coach back home in Port Huron, Jacob writes “AO1” in Sharpie marker on the top and handle of all of his sticks — representing “Audience of One.”

And in playing for an “Audience of One,” Truscott also built connections with those around him. As he led his Bible studies off the ice, he found new respect on it. It helped him connect with older players he had known for a while, as well as new faces just joining his team — like former Michigan forward Adam Fantilli.

“(Fantilli) told me how much he looked up to Jake, through even the Bible studies,” Lori said. “That’s how I actually found out that Jake was leading them now, because Adam was just like, ‘He’s just so great.’ ”

Fantilli is far from the only younger player who admires Jacob as a person, a leader and a player.

“He’s an unbelievable guy,” freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer said Sept. 30. “Just watching his habits day in and day out really just kind of makes me want to be like him and someone I want to look up to and someone I would want to work as hard as I possibly could for.”

Not only does Jacob’s character foster invaluable connections off the ice, but it also shines through in his game. He’s a defensive-minded, do-it-all type of player who prioritizes hard work and puts his team first.

Jacob can be dangerous on offense, too, but his play starts with “laying out, blocking shots, getting hits, doing anything (he) can for the boys to get them going,” as he put it.

He’s perfectly happy to put in the work behind the scenes. He doesn’t expect to get the puck, and he doesn’t complain when he’s not involved in a play. He listens and he learns, and he leads quietly through it all.

“He leads by example every day,” Casey said. “… He works so hard. He’s just a guy you want to lay it down for. What he does in all three zones, just on the ice and off the ice — he’s the guy you want to follow.”

***

You won’t have any trouble finding people who speak highly of Jacob Truscott.

“He’s the best,” Naurato said. “He’s like the guy you want to be a captain, the guy you want to marry your daughter. … I just feel like guys really gravitate toward him.”

While Truscott would probably deflect praise onto his team as a whole, he’s an integral component of the No. 5 Michigan hockey team on and off the ice. He might be quiet, but his ascendence showcases just how much his actions speak louder than his words.

“I’m so proud of him,” Pearson told The Daily. “And obviously, the accolade of him becoming captain this year, what a tremendous thing that is … because he is a quiet leader, and to gain that respect and that ‘C’ on his jersey I think is fantastic.”

From being forced into the net as the youngest sibling playing mini sticks to finding leadership through faith, Truscott’s strong character was always there. He always had — something.

It might not be obvious right away, but that something has garnered praise from each and every person he’s met. It’s something that’s made Casey, Naurato and Bordeleau all recognize him as one of the best teammates — and leaders — they’ve come across.

It’s something as simple as listening and learning.