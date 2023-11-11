With one minute left on the clock in the second period and up 3-1, the No. 8 Michigan hockey team appeared to be well in control of its game against No. 6 Minnesota heading into the final frame.

Minnesota had other plans.

In the waning moments of the second period, Michigan dumped the puck into the offensive zone looking to generate last-minute offense. The Golden Gophers shut down any such efforts as Minnesota forward Jimmy Clark retained possession of the puck and skated it the length of the ice with a head of steam. He then utilized this momentum to carry the puck around the net and shovel it into the cage for the last-minute goal.

Clark beat the buzzer by 1.5 seconds, pulling the score within one goal entering the third period. The goal breathed life into Minnesota, allowing the Gophers to re-enter the game and build momentum in the final period. That same goal deflated Michigan in a way that proved difficult to recover from.

“At the end of the second, that goal kills us,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “We have all the momentum, and we try to make an extra play late in a shift. They come down and they center one. I think it went off of Seamus (Casey’s) skate.”

The Wolverines outperformed Minnesota in nearly every metric of the game leading up to this moment. Michigan outshot its opponent 28-20, converted two-for-three on power play opportunities and killed off an important five-minute major penalty halfway through the period. Not to mention, the Wolverines had scored more goals at this point, leading the game 3-1 and threatening to add to this lead at every turn.

With these statistics, Michigan should have felt confident entering the third-period game. The Wolverines should have felt reasonably in control. But one last-minute goal by Minnesota and all of a sudden the entire tone of the game changed.

“We were not good until Jimmy Clark gets a big goal,” Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said. “I mean that (goal) — with (1.50 seconds) to go in the second — that gave us the game again. Without that, there is no game, and that was one individual play.”

One individual play that changed the entire trajectory of the contest. In the third period, Michigan surrendered two goals — one of which was a go-ahead goal in the last five minutes of the game. These two goals allowed the Gophers to pull even and then some, leaving the Wolverines unsatisfied and searching for answers when the final buzzer sounded.

Some of these answers can be found at the net front, according to graduate defenseman Marshall Warren.

“They scored two in front of the net,” Warren said. “I feel like that’s a theme that’s been going on. You have to win the net front offensively and defensively. That’s three games in a row we let in goals in front of the net, and that can’t happen. That’s the bottom line.”

By allowing the Gophers to claw their way to the net front at the end of the second period, Michigan let them climb back into the game. In doing so, the Wolverines witnessed their hard-fought lead evaporate and their two-game losing streak extend to three.

Had Michigan prevented Clark from scoring that late-second-period goal, both the outcome of the game and the conversation that surrounds it would likely look very different.