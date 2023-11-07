If hockey games were 55 minutes long, the No. 8 Michigan hockey team would have left Madison with a different taste in its mouth.

Instead, the Wolverines were swept by No. 3 Wisconsin, leaving Kohl Center on a sour note because they allowed opportunities to turn into nightmares in those last five minutes of both contests. Late game-winners on consecutive nights handed the Badgers two hard-fought wins that could have swung the other way if Michigan was able to hold on until the final buzzer.

And while Wisconsin exposed the worst of the Wolverines’ third period woes this season, the collapses were the latest in what has become a worrying trend for Michigan:

It can’t finish games.

Although the Wolverines show flashes of brilliance nearly every time they take the ice, they also show inconsistency. It’s not enough for them to out-perform opponents or win two-of-three periods if the final score doesn’t land them in the win column.

“We gotta execute,” sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty said Saturday after falling to Wisconsin. “You can study for a test for 50 hours but get a C. You just gotta execute. You gotta be a good test taker. You gotta do your thing once you actually come into the rink for games.”

Michigan certainly got a bad grade over the weekend against the Badgers, but even some of its wins have been C-worthy performances. Going all the way back to the second game of the season against Providence on Oct. 8, the Wolverines allowed three goals in the last five minutes of action. Fortunately for them, their five goals proved to be sufficient, but what should have been a dominant win turned into a nail-biter.

Michigan similarly collapsed a week later at Massachusetts on Oct. 14 — and this time its lead didn’t survive. Riding a two-goal advantage heading into the third period, the Wolverines had managed to quiet the crowd and were 20 minutes away from a weekend sweep. But all it took was one successful power play for the Minutemen to open up the scoring and thoroughly rattle Michigan as they piled on six total goals in the third period.

“UMass was crazy,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Oct. 31. “Like they scored one and it’s like they’re a totally different team because they had some life.”

Facing another fired-up, hostile crowd in Madison last weekend, the Wolverines were once again outplayed in the third period. On Friday, Michigan carried a precarious 4-3 lead into the third period, and for the first 15 minutes of the period, it managed to hang on. But then the Wolverines handed the Badgers a valuable power play opportunity. With only four seconds left on the man-advantage, Wisconsin tied the game. Less than 30 seconds later, the Badgers scored again to win it.

“In their building, there was a lot of energy, and they were feeding off it,” associate head coach Rob Rassey said Friday. “Credit to them, they made a push in the third. And at the end of the day, they made those two plays at the end of the game to give themselves a chance to win, so we just got to be sharp.”

The Wolverines were sharper on Saturday, battling for chances in a low-scoring game. Even though Wisconsin opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period, Michigan kept itself in the game and matched the score early in the third. But with six seconds left to go in the game, the Badgers dealt the heartbreaking blow, claiming the sweep and handing the Wolverines another third-period loss.

Most agonizing for Michigan, though, was that it very nearly scored a game-winner of its own in the waning minutes. McGroarty shot the puck into the net just as the goal was pushed off the post, waiving the score that could have sealed a late Wolverine win.

Out of Michigan’s four losses, three have been a result of a lackluster third period. Even the Wolverines’ win against the Friars was marred by late-game stress as they allowed Providence to get too close for comfort.

Michigan has proven it can compete with high-caliber opponents in two-thirds of the game. Unless the Wolverines adjust, that remaining third will continue to add games to the loss column.