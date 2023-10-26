On Friday and Saturday, sophomore forward Josh Eernisse pulled up to Yost Ice Arena dressed in the typical pregame suit. But he added a unique flair that distinguished him from his teammates: a brown cowboy hat.

“I just like to have fun with the outfits,” Eernisse said Tuesday. “I think it’s a way to be unique and a fun way to enter the rink and start off game day.”

His outfit choice exemplifies his large personality off the ice — and it makes him stand out among his teammates on the No. 6 Michigan hockey team. But from his size to his play style, he stands out in other ways, too.

When reading down the Wolverines’ roster, one may look at the heights of the players and see a trend. 5-foot-11, 5-foot-10, 5-foot-9 even. Not many even stretch above the 6-foot threshold. Michigan is notorious for having a smaller team in size, but they make up for it in skill.

However, as a transfer from St. Thomas, Eernisse doesn’t fit the typical Wolverine mold. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, his size and physicality bring in a new element to the team that the current top players don’t naturally have.

What makes him specifically unique, though, is the way he uses his size. For Michigan, Eernisse’s frame is an advantage and adds depth to his skill. For their opponents, he’s a dangerous and unexpected player.

And in just a short time, Eernisse’s made his impact felt by the Wolverines and their opponents alike to the tune of three points in six games thus far.

“He’s like a linebacker on skates,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said on Friday. “He’s a beast for sure.”

Through his size dominance, he fulfills the position of a “linebacker on skates.” He’s not afraid to attack on offense and create space for his linemates to shoot, and he can deliver speed in all four corners.

Naurato tends to gravitate toward smaller guys, who have aggression and speed on the ice and can create opportunities on breakaways. But Eernisse possesses all of this too, in addition to his physical frame.

“I have a big frame so I think that’s a strength I can bring every night,” Eernisse said on Friday. “I just try to win my battles in the hard areas, play hard against, and use my size to my advantage because thats something I can use and a lot of guys might not match up as well.”

Eernisse christened the Michigan season in the opening series against Providence with his first goal. His ability to break away and intimidate the Friars’ netminder showed his hockey IQ and his unique style of play that is beginning to fit into the Wolverines’ system.

In the most recent rivalry weekend against Ohio State, he cornered defenders and came out with the puck due to his physical overpowering. This led him to drive much of the Michigan offensive possession, scoring two goals in the third period. He’s also a good teammate to have when punches start getting thrown.

Additionally, he is an asset on both power plays and penalty kills. In the second game of the Massachusetts series in which the Wolverines fell apart in the third period, his inability to participate in a penalty kill after receiving a penalty of his own opened the floodgates for the Minutemen, who scored six unanswered goals. If Eernisse’s steady presence were on the ice, things might have gone differently.

“Every weekend I have to focus on bringing my game,” Eernisse said on Tuesday. “If you can get in hard on their (defense), finish your hits and do those things, get cut offs coming back and move the puck cleanly, it opens up time and space for your guys.”

A true linebacker on skates, Eernisse acts in a position to both clear space and take shots, serving as a solid second-liner.

Both on and off the ice, his unique style makes him a new and powerful asset to Michigan. In a team filled with smaller guys, Eernisse stands tall.