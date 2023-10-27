After the No. 6 Michigan hockey team suffered a shootout loss in its second matchup with No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday, there were two main points of emphasis in postgame conversations with the Wolverines.

The first: Michigan needs to play full games and capitalize on its opportunities in order to find consistent success.

And the second: The Wolverines were disappointed they couldn’t get a win for their goalie.

Making his first start in the maize and blue against then-No. 18 Providence a few weeks ago, ​​graduate goalkeeper Jake Barczewski has continued to give his team a chance to win in every contest thus far.

“He’s been unbelievable,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey said Oct. 21 after the shootout loss to the Buckeyes. “Sucks we couldn’t get one for him tonight but like UMass last weekend, he was awesome. And we just got to tighten up defensively and play for him. He’s been outstanding, can’t ask for a better goalie back there.”

Both sophomore forward T.J. Hughes and Michigan coach Brandon Naurato echoed Casey’s sentiment, each stressing just how “outstanding” Barczewski really was.

Entering this season in a battle for the starting spot with senior goalie Noah West, Barczewski has since stepped up and thoroughly claimed the net as his own — boasting a .913 save percentage on the season. With a confident and collected presence between the pipes, Barczewski sets an example for his teammates in front of him.

He’s also forged a sense of trust up and down the Wolverines’ lineup. Through keeping his own composure, Barczewski’s stability creates peace of mind within his teammates. Even if an opponent gets behind Michigan’s defensemen, there’s a good chance that its last line of defense will come in clutch.

“It’s like you have something secure back there and you know he’s not gonna let in a goal easy,” sophomore forward Jackson Hallum said Oct. 24. “So when someone does get a breakaway in the third period or something, you do have some trust there that he will make a big stop because he’s really good.”

In his fifth start as a Wolverine on Saturday, Barczewski recorded 35 saves through 65 minutes of play. He was firing on all cylinders — tracking pucks effectively, laying out to make tough stops and doing more than enough to secure the win.

Even when peppered with shots, especially in the first period, Barczewski maintained his poise — a quality that transcends his performance this past weekend and speaks volumes about his skill as a netminder.

“There might be times in the game where it’s a little hectic and frantic and we’re trying to battle, but it always seems like it’s just another save for him,” sophomore Josh Eernisse said. “Like it doesn’t matter if he’s faced a couple of shots in a row, a couple slot shots, he always has his composure and he stands in there and he comes up big for us a lot.”

In recognition of his performance against the Buckeyes throughout the weekend — finishing with a .957 save percentage on 70 total shots — Barczewski earned the Big Ten Second Star of the Week on Tuesday.

And despite what might look like impressive numbers, Naurato believes Barczewski has “been way better even than what his numbers show.”

He’s certainly looked better than what Michigan’s record may suggest. Because although he’s given the Wolverines a chance in every game, they haven’t been able to consistently convert those chances into wins.

Barczewski has done his part for Michigan in net, and he’ll likely continue doing so. It’s up to the rest of his team whether they can match that on the ice.

If they can, postgame conversations will go from two points to just one: the Wolverines getting it done for their goalie.