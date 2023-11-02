As the No. 4 Michigan hockey team squares off against No. 5 Wisconsin in Madison this weekend, the energy surrounding this series just feels different from previous years.

While most games between these two squads are engaging and high tempo, both the Wolverines and Badgers enter with something extra to prove.

For Wisconsin, that is especially the case.

The Badgers concluded last season well under .500 in what was an all-around disappointing campaign. That season came to an end at the hands of Michigan via a sweep in the Big Ten quarterfinal. With new head coach Mike Hastings at the helm, though, Wisconsin has rewritten the script.

The Badgers are off to a red-hot start this season, posting a 7-1-0 record, including a 2-0 record in Big Ten play. Those conference wins are especially notable considering they came against then-No. 1 Minnesota.

“They’re a good team, they’re well coached and they have good players,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Tuesday. “They’ve been playing the right way, especially last weekend. When teams play the right way and you have some talent, you get good results.”

For the Badgers to repeat that success against Michigan would more than solidify their standing as the top dog in the Big Ten — a complete reversal of last season’s bottomfeeding results.

Like Wisconsin, Michigan enters the matchup with plenty of momentum. The Wolverines captured their first series sweep of the year against Lindenwood last weekend, and they did so in convincing fashion. Michigan dominated the Lions in this matchup, outscoring their opponent by a margin of 19-2.

That series put the Wolverines’ offensive depth on display. Michigan received contributions from goal-scoring regulars like sophomore forwards Gavin Brindley and Rutger McGroarty. They also benefitted from breakout performances from sophomore forward T.J. Hughes, who was named the second Big Ten star of the week for tallying three goals and five assists for the Wolverines against Lindenwood.

Michigan probably won’t outscore Wisconsin by 17 goals this weekend. After all, Wisconsin highlighted its defensive prowess against Minnesota, keeping the Golden Gophers at bay by allowing just four goals in the series.

Nevertheless, if the Wolverines receive similar depth scoring and replicate a variation of this dominance against the Badgers, it would show that they can outmuscle any team and do so consistently. That would be a frightening reality for rival Big Ten opponents.

Put side by side, these two Midwestern foes have plenty to play for in the upcoming series. The question then becomes: who will walk away on top?

According to junior forward Dylan Duke, a strong start is key to answering that question.

“I think it starts in the first five minutes,” Duke said Tuesday. “When we get to Wisconsin, the first five minutes of that first game set the tone for the whole weekend.”

This sentiment can be backed up by data. The Wolverines are 5-1-0 when scoring first versus a winless 0-1-1 when the opposition strikes first. Michigan is also 4-0-0 when leading after the first period.

The Wolverines can rely on a strong start to propel them to success in the series. They can also play on the success they have had in the past.

Historically, Michigan has had Wisconsin’s number, winning 89 out of the 155 games between the two. More recently, the Wolverines won their last five meetings with the Badgers in addition to the aforementioned postseason success. Perhaps Michigan can lean on veteran leadership like it did last season to propel it to victory once more.

Regardless of what tactics it uses to achieve success, Duke expressed the bottom line plainly:

“These are huge points, huge Big Ten games,” Dylan Duke. “It’s a business trip when we get on that plane to Wisconsin.”