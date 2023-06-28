Sixty-two years ago, a young girl named Gina stepped off a boat at Pier 21 in Halifax. As Italian immigrants seeking prosperity, she and her family left the village of Molise and crossed the Atlantic as part of a massive immigration wave to Canada during the 1960s.

Fast forward 62 years, and another person in Gina’s family made history in Halifax. Just over a mile from where his grandmother first touched Canadian soil, Adam Fantilli of the Michigan hockey team won 2023 IIHF World Junior gold with Team Canada. Skating around Scotiabank Centre in a sweat-soaked maple leaf jersey, Adam helped his nation — his family’s nation — prove its dominance on the world stage.

“There’s a museum there now dedicated to the immigrants that came into the country through Pier 21,” Adam’s father, Giuliano, told The Michigan Daily. “And we thought it was really really cool that 62 years later, her grandson is winning a gold medal for the country in the same city where she landed.”

It’s a heartwarming story, sure, but also one that illustrates exactly what family means for Adam. Because, as he heads to the 2023 NHL Draft this week in Nashville, the consensus top-three pick didn’t reach this point alone.

Rather, it took an extensive support system to get him where he is today — one founded on family, heritage and the town where he grew up.

***

As a first-generation Italian-Canadian, Giuliano always experienced Italian culture at home. His parents — Giulio and Gina — nourished a deep appreciation for who he was and from where he came.

But for a lot of immigrants, maintaining their cultural heritage can become tougher and tougher for each new generation.

“Your family history, your country’s history, your family bonds and the roots — I think it’s super important,” Giuliano said. “… You gotta make an effort to do these things. Everybody’s so busy that it just slips through the cracks.”

So from the moment his boys — Adam, the youngest and Luca, the oldest — were born, Giuliano made a conscious effort to expose them to their family’s culture. His wife, Julia, did the same with her Polish heritage.

As the matriarch of the Fantilli side, Gina — or Nonna, as her grandchildren call her — also took an active role. Every Sunday, she put together a homemade spread for dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and others around the dinner table. And the family — especially her grandchildren — loved it. Her pasta and cherry cheesecake are some of the Fantilli brothers’ favorites.

But family recipes can only teach so much. Before the brothers both enrolled at Michigan to play hockey, their parents wanted them to gain one more cultural experience straight from the source: a family trip to Italy last summer. They visited all the classic landmarks — Pompeii, Lake Como and Rome’s Coliseum. But they also visited relics of family history in the Bagnoli and Molise villages where their grandparents grew up.

“There’s a certain feeling when you actually go there, meet all the people and be like, ‘These guys are my family. This is where my grandparents lived,’ ” Adam said back in November, joking that he needs to brush up on his Italian. “… But there’s a certain level of pride, I think it’s a certain level of connection, when you go over there and have everybody here.”

Family meals and heritage trips, however, became more than just fun outings. They also meant an escape of sorts from the world around them. And for Adam, that world got really big at a really young age. At just 13, he was already sized up as a future NHL prospect by scouts in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. Inside a massive youth league that produces pro hockey players with factory-like consistency, tons of eyes were locked on Adam as the next big thing.

The attention was so substantial that when he left the GTHL to play prep school hockey in the United States, it made front-page news in Canadian hockey media. Outlets that cover NHL trades and transactions were concerned with where Adam was playing hockey. Under that sort of microscope, sometimes he needed a place to escape it all and just be a kid.

And in escaping, Adam turned to his family. Whether at Nonna’s house hanging out with cousins, or spending time with his parents, that support has helped him stay the course. According to Giuliano, all that was intentional.

“Because hockey is crazy in the demands on you even from a young age and the training, practices and tournaments and all that kind of stuff, it’s really easy to say, ‘You know what, we just want to be home alone this weekend and keep things quiet because it’s been so you know, so hectic,’ ” Giuliano said. “But instead we tried to make sure we had events and things like that so the kids would feel that they didn’t miss out on their childhood. That was really important.”

Those events included many family vacations to Prince Edward Island, where they had a cottage. Not just the immediate family either. Multi-week vacations included all their cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents who could make the trip.

Family vacations also meant experimenting with different sports, including the extreme variety like snowboarding and skiing. Although some coaches would caution a top prospect like Adam to specialize in one sport, he consumed a diverse diet of athletic activities. Not because he was aiming to train muscles and reap the immense benefits of multi-sport athletics, though — he was just having fun.

But even inside the hockey sphere, Adam still leaned on his family. From Kimball Union Academy to the USHL’s Chicago Steel, Adam and Luca both felt their family’s support. Even this season — his draft year — those familiar faces of extended family lined the bleachers to put wind in their sails.

“Italian families, they take family very, very seriously,” Luca said back in November. “Family is really close and a really important thing for me and Adam, and they do an amazing job of supporting us and coming down (to Ann Arbor) all the time to come see us and making the trips out to come see us. It feels like we’re at home every time they come.”

That support comes from more than just his direct family, too. It also comes from his greater Nobleton community. Mayor Steve Pellegrini presides over King Township, which includes Nobleton. He told The Daily that when Adam participated in hockey tournaments — including his MVP performance to win the 2021 Clark Cup and of course, World Juniors in Halifax — the whole town paid attention.

“It’s a community that we know everybody so it’s very caring,” Pellegrini told The Daily. “Even when all the big events were going on and big games (for Adam), I would even post stuff and all the neighbors would go crazy.”

Crazy because they knew the hard work he put in, like his 7 a.m. skates before school. And in those sessions, yet again Adam’s support system influenced his career. When Adam was around 4 years old, he and Luca started training with David D’ammizio, a local hockey trainer who worked with a variety of clients. To this day, the group still works out together in the offseason.

Yet, as a top prospect, Adam has nearly any trainer he could want at his fingertips. He could call up NHL skill coaches on a payphone and get a session scheduled before he needed to insert another quarter. But he stuck with D’ammizio, not only a coach but also a close personal friend.

It was D’ammizio, after all, who showed up and worked with him at those grueling 7 a.m. skates. It was D’ammizio who understood what he needed to do each practice, knowing when a tired Adam just needed a light workout, or when a wired Adam could skate the world over. And it was D’ammizio who understood what family meant to Adam, and what lessons his childhood taught him.

“His parents have always instilled having fun and working hard and competing and being a great teammate,” D’ammizio told The Daily. “They’re huge Boston Bruins fans, him and his dad, and the team camaraderie, winning championships, doing things to make a team better was always something that was a big part of Adam’s demeanor.”

Those values of putting the team above oneself didn’t develop by happenstance. They grew from his tight-knit, Italian family — one that taught him that the collective group matters more than any one individual. Adam was never the star of the show, never too big for the spotlight. Someone always had his back, just like he had theirs. All that has now brought him to the precipice of the rest of his hockey career.

As Adam walks the stage toward the future of his hockey career Wednesday night, his family will be right there beside him — inches away, in fact. That’s because inside the lining of his suit, he had a list of 120 names sewn into his jacket. Alongside pictures of his family and friends, the names of everyone that’s helped him get to Nashville will carry him across the final length of the draft stage and the rest of his career.

Luca’s name. And Giuliano’s. Julia. D’ammizio. Cousins, aunts and uncles, coaches, teammates. And, of course, Nonna. Because 62 years after she came to Canada, Adam is living out a life she could only dream of for her family. And it’s that very family that got him here.