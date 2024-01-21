Through 90 total minutes of play over the weekend, a rivalry series sweep was well within grasp for the No. 15 Michigan hockey team.

Up 4-1 halfway through the second period and looking dominant, the Wolverines had turned Saturday’s game into theirs to lose. Sophomore forwards T.J. Hughes and Rutger McGroarty were both on hat trick watch. Michigan was connecting passes, playing hard on the forecheck and outshooting No. 7 Michigan State 30-9. The matchup seemed to be headed in the same direction as Friday’s drubbing, leading the Wolverines toward the promised land of a coveted top-15 sweep.

But in just seven minutes, Michigan’s course shifted completely.

“It’s hard playing a full 60 minutes, but that 10-minute lapse there can’t happen,” graduate defenseman Marshall Warren said. “We just got to check ourselves and when we’re up with a lead, just come together.”

Forty seconds after McGroarty’s second goal of the night put the Wolverines up three scores, Spartans forward Isaac Howard responded with a snipe from the right circle. Capitalizing on a turnover in the neutral zone, Howard brought Michigan State right back within striking distance.

It could’ve been just a momentary lapse for the Wolverines. They were playing like the better team, and Friday’s blowout proved that they were more than capable of beating up on the Spartans.

Yet one minute and 26 seconds later, it was a one-goal game.

Following another turnover — this time deep in Michigan’s defensive zone — Michigan State forward Jeremy Davidson fed the puck into the slot for forward Nicolas Müller, who converted on the Wolverines’ error once again.

“Sometimes when goals come, another goal comes, but we have to work on just staying on the right course,” Warren said. “Don’t get too high, don’t get too low.”

Now with wind in their sails, the Spartans ran with their newfound momentum. Despite trying to stay focused, Michigan couldn’t keep pace.

With just over four minutes left in the second period, Michigan State tipped in a loose puck in front of the net to knot the score at 4-4. Only five minutes had elapsed since Howard’s goal.

By that point, the Wolverines’ dominant start was completely turned on its head. Michigan was playing sloppy, and the Spartans were cashing in on almost every mistake.

“I thought we played a great 50 minutes, and we just let up the last 10 minutes of the second,” Hughes said. “That’s what cost us the weekend, or at least today.”

Capping off the deadly seven-minute stretch, Michigan State’s second line connected once again to give the Spartans a 5-4 lead. Müller — who finished the night with two goals and two assists — beat the Wolverines’ defense before finding Davidson for the score.

All of a sudden, the game was nearly unrecognizable compared to just seven minutes prior. The tides had turned in Michigan State’s favor, while Michigan veered further and further away from its path to a sweep.

“Everything’s going well and then turnover, don’t get it deep, turnover again, now they have some life,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “They score a nice goal off possession and it’s 5-4 and we’re trying to come back. Unforced errors and it’s in the back of the net.”

Midway through the third period, Davidson and Müller found each other for the third time to put the Spartans up by two goals. An empty-netter and last-ditch effort from the Wolverines brought the final score to 7-5 in favor of Michigan State, but the irreversible damage was done in those fateful seven minutes.

Granted, Michigan’s blunders in the second game of the series don’t negate Friday’s commanding performance. However, thirty minutes into Saturday’s showdown, the Wolverines looked on track to a statement rivalry sweep in a series with weighty postseason implications.

But following the final buzzer, it doesn’t matter what path it looked like they were on.

Because seven minutes derailed them, and the sweep slipped through their fingers.