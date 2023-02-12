DETROIT — As the No. 5 Michigan hockey team mobbed Luke Hughes following his buzzer-beater goal in overtime, all eyes turned to the sophomore defenseman — and understandably so.

In the biggest moment, the Wolverines’ biggest star shined on the biggest stage to deliver a 4-3 overtime win in the ‘Duel in the D.’ But for Hughes to even get that moment in the first place, Michigan first had to trek a treacherous road:

It had to kill off No. 15 Michigan State’s 4-on-3 overtime power play, transforming a dire position into rivalry glory.

“It’s a little stressful,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “It’s stressful when you’re in OT and they’re in a 4-on-3 and have guys who can score. So our guys did an unbelievable job. It’s hard to do.”

Of course, to claw out of that hole, something first had to go wrong. For the Wolverines, that meant sophomore forward Dylan Duke reaching for a puck that he lost control of. Tripping Spartan forward Daniel Russell in the process, he gave them a man advantage for two precious minutes of the 2:46 remaining.

But Michigan refused to let that mistake define the night.

It started with freshman forward Gavin Brindley, junior defenseman Steven Holtz and sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards. Brindley won the first faceoff of the power play, giving the Wolverines a chance to clear. And just 12 seconds into it, looking for some fresh legs, Brindley changed in favor of graduate forward Nolan Moyle.

Within seconds of getting onto the ice, Moyle got involved. He finished a check on Michigan State forward Karsen Dorwart, stealing the puck from him and driving to the offensive zone.

Instead of shooting and giving the Spartans a chance to counter attack, Moyle pulled up. He dropped the puck back to Holtz, and Holtz cleared it back toward his own net — essentially icing it in what is normally the wrong direction.

But simply needing to drain some clock, that decision was exactly what Michigan needed. And once Hughes came fresh off the bench to collect the puck from a waiting junior goaltender Erik Portillo, the Wolverines played keep-away for the next half-minute, slowly draining the Spartans advantage away.

It was about as good of a first minute on the kill as anyone could ask for.

“They’ve got some guys who can skate, and it made it harder for us to enter the zone,” Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale said. “We had some looks, and those are the ones you like to put away. You don’t get an opportunity like that.”

Allowing just two Spartan shots throughout the entire power play, Michigan exceedingly limited those looks to take that opportunity away.

And when Michigan State did get those looks, Portillo turned them away. When Portillo couldn’t control a rebound, a Wolverine defender sped to the puck and slapped it away from the crease. And if a Spartan beat one of them, another came up right behind and prevented a game-winning play.

“Without labeling all the PK guys, I think Brindley, Edwards, Hughes, Nolan Moyle were huge in that, it’s a big deal” Naurato said. “And then obviously Portillo making some saves, but to control possession, to clear the puck, it’s big time.”

And 44 seconds after Duke re-entered the game, as Hughes celebrated his buzzer-beater goal, of course he got his moment to shine. But it was Brindley, Moyle, Edwards, Holtz and everyone else who played even a second on that penalty kill’s moment too.

Because without that kill, Hughes would never even have gotten the chance to call game.