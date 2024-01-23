The takeaways from the Michigan-Michigan State series are far from straightforward.

On Friday, the Wolverines looked like a team revived. They walked into Munn Ice Arena and absolutely dominated the Spartans, scoring seven goals against the number one team in the Big Ten. It looked like the No. 14 Michigan hockey team might have flipped the switch following a pedestrian start to the season.

But you know what they say about old habits.

On Saturday, the Wolverines reverted back to the same patterns that tormented them earlier this season. Its second-period defensive collapse serves as the most glaring example. Michigan relinquished a three-goal lead, allowing Michigan State to score four unanswered goals in a seven-minute span. Consider the switch unflipped.

“We have to find a way to do something as a team and as a unit to just regroup after one goal and just not let any more in,” sophomore forward T.J. Hughes said Saturday. “Stop the bleeding there fast.”

The versions of the Wolverines that showed up on Friday and Saturday were two drastically different groups whose performances inspire varied conclusions. However, there is one common trend amid it all: Michigan struggles with consistency.

The Wolverines have dealt with inconsistency throughout the season, especially in regard to their Big Ten play. Such issues can be seen at various levels of the game.

In a series like Wisconsin back in Oct., their performance varied from period to period. The first game of the series saw Michigan confidently erase a 2-1 deficit and build a 4-2 lead all in one period. The third period saw all of that hard work evaporate as the Wolverines suffered from a late-game collapse that effectively cost them the game, a foreshadowing of the Michigan State series.

In a series like Notre Dame in Dec., meanwhile, inconsistencies varied from game to game. Michigan surrendered six goals the first night of the series, losing 6-1 in South Bend. But the very next night? The Wolverines turned in a more defensively sound performance and walked away with a 2-1 victory. Even Michigan coach Brandon Naurato described the performances as “night and day.”

Those inconsistencies have stood in the way of the Wolverines and an ever-important Big Ten sweep. It’s important to highlight that there are clear factors that have greatly exacerbated these issues. For instance, an injury to a key player like sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty in mid-Nov. only made it more difficult to develop a rhythm.

However, these issues become more pressing as the season progresses and each game carries more weight.

All the top teams in the Big Ten have swept another conference opponent at this point in the season. Only Ohio State and Penn State have yet to sweep another Big Ten team. Seeing as these two teams occupy the last two spots in the conference this year, that isn’t exactly the company that Michigan wants to keep.

“The second half now we’ve got to start sweeping because I know that we can,” Hughes said. “We know as a team and as a coaching staff that we can.”

The hunger to claim a sweep is alive and well for the Wolverines, as they need to be at this point in the season. Next weekend’s series against Wisconsin provides a unique opportunity for them to satiate that hunger — fittingly against a team that swept them in heartbreaking fashion earlier this season.

The Badgers enter the season as the second best team in the conference, and they boast the fewest goals allowed of any team in the Big Ten. This will likely pose a stark contrast to the Michigan State series that saw a combined 20 goals scored across two games; however, the Wolverines believe they are more than ready for the challenge.

“We’re all hungry, especially losing against your rival at home,” graduate defenseman Marshall Warren said. “It gives you a lot of motivation … we’re going to have another great week of practice, and we have a big test next weekend. I think we’re all ready for it.”

Ready or not, the Wolverines have to find a way to sweep a Big Ten team and they have to do it fast. Or else, Michigan will continue to find itself on the outside looking in as the season moves forward.