Every coach wants decision makers. They want players who can make cerebral plays in any situation. They want students of the game, athletes who embrace hard lessons and turn them into individual adjustments.

They want Ethan Edwards.

“He’s a guy that you talk to him and he wants to add that into his game,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “Like he genuinely takes on the information. I think we have a lot of kids like that. That’s the most rewarding thing as a coach but good for (Edwards) for wanting to do it.”

Since the sophomore defenseman joined the Michigan hockey team last season, Edwards has absorbed lessons like a sponge. And with his role on this year’s team elevated due to graduations, pro signings and injuries, the results of that hard work are showing up in spades.

Take this weekend’s series against Wisconsin. With junior defenseman Jacob Truscott out with an injury, Edwards’ ice time increased. He delivered when the Wolverines needed him to, scoring a goal and assisting on two others for his most points in any series this season. That goal also came on the second power play, a unit he joined because of the limited roster.

But the increased playing time didn’t overwhelm Edwards. Rather, he used it as an opportunity to show the skills he’s been honing over two long years.

“Playing more comes along with more confidence,” Edwards said. “So I think that’s a big thing and then just taking advantage of my opportunities like last year when guys went to World Juniors and Olympics and stuff like that I stepped up my game. And I think the coaches noticed that and definitely helped.”

Back then, Edwards played behind a logjam of high-level defensemen. Luke Hughes, Owen Power, Nick Blankenburg and Truscott monopolized the ice time ahead of him, and Edwards didn’t find his spot on the third pairing until deep into the season.

Once he carved out that role, he immediately grew. With Blankenburg walking him through the rhythms of college hockey, Edwards developed better habits on the ice. Fewer passes went astray, more pucks got through to the net and he played composed. Even when he committed freshman mistakes, they weren’t the same he made in previous outings.

A year later, those lessons still impact his play.

“Experience is really important in this league,” Edwards said. “I had a little bit of a learning curve last year and even coming back from injury this year, I had to get back to back to my game.”

But since that injury, Edwards has rekindled his two-way play through his attention to detail. Last weekend’s performance was just a microcosm of that. Lugging the puck up the ice and feeding teammates crisp passes in transition, Edwards showed he can contribute to defensive breakouts. He also utilized hard hitting to win those pucks in the first place, living by his philosophy that “the best offense is a good defense.”

Of course, Edwards’ season thus far hasn’t been perfect. He’s riding a seven-game penalty stretch that includes five minor penalties, two majors and a game misconduct ejection. Playing physical hockey can cause players to sit for hits within the gray area of the rulebook, but Edwards has struggled to stay on the right side of the law.

Even with those issues, though, Edwards exhibits the same propensity to learn that carried his freshman campaign. When coaches teach him something in video sessions or practice, his same studious manner ensures that those lessons absorb.

“Even on the power play the other day, we walked through multiple progressions of passing deception, shooting, one-timer shot (in practice),” Naurato said. “And I was joking with him out there, like he literally hit almost every progression that we worked on.”

Elevated into a greater role, Edwards has proven he can handle the associated rise in difficulty. Just like his freshman year, his ability to learn has carried him forward amid increasing opportunity.

An ability that any coach wants.