TAMPA, Fla. — All Erik Portillo could do was watch.

Twice.

Standing in his crease, the junior goaltender made the perfect backboard for not one, but two own goals during Thursday’s National Semifinal between the Michigan hockey team and Quinnipiac. Both times a forward threw a puck in the general direction of his crease. And both times, Portillo inadvertently knocked it in.

“Just a bad bounce,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said, ending his thoughts there.

It was a cruel twist of fate, and one Portillo couldn’t afford. While he made clutch saves to keep Michiganwithin striking distance of Quinnipiac, his mistakes overshadowed them and put the game out of reach. On two plays in which simply hugging the post could’ve prevented a soft goal, his blunders cost him in the biggest game of the season. And it cost Michigan, too.

Head-to-head with goaltender Yaniv Perets — who owns the most wins and averages the fewest goals per game among all starting goalies — Portillo had to be excellent. No, he had to be perfect. Portillo needed the kind of performance that makes a goalie question whether they’ll ever reach that high again.

With multiple gaffes, he never hit that high water mark.

Yet for a large part of the game, Portillo reached toward it. In the first period, a series of spread eagle saves made up for a loose puck drill that his defense thoroughly lost. He stopped four out of five breakaways he faced. Highlight-reel magic. The kind of stuff that made him the starter for 80 out of the past 83 Michigan hockey games. And Portillo kept it close.

“He’s been our rock all year — he’s unbelievable,” sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards said. “I got no words to describe it. He’s just been our backbone all year.”

But instead of providing ground for the Wolverines to stand on, his mistakes pulled the rug out from under them.

Like the two pucks that careened off his skate blade and into the net. Tragic. So much so that he threw himself into the net both times trying to make a desperation save. But he found no save — just further anguish. He was well out of position, and his carelessness near the net allowed those bounces to careen off him.

Portillo poured all his effort into every save attempt, but those two got away. And despite the body of work he turned in the rest of the game, those two moments are the ones assigned blame.

With the lead, Perets and the rigid Quinnipiac defense barely had to sweat. Michigan couldn’t crack it, and its high-scoring offense disappeared.

That reliable scoring is how the Wolverines dealt with those sorts of mistakes all season. In games where Portillo let up rebound goals or the defense folded, they simply piled on answers at the other end of the rink. They ran from them. It’s easy to brush off mishaps in the crease when they scored the most goals of any team in the NCAA.

On Thursday, though, those goals never came.

Instead, Portillo made plays while waiting for relief. He’d won tight games before — like the game that earned the Wolverines a ticket to Tampa in the first place, when he stopped 30 out of 31 shots. Or when Michigan broke down during the National Semifinal itself. Barring his two own-goals, he saved 20 of 22. Good, but not perfect.

“We wouldn’t be here without him,” senior defenseman Jay Keranen said.

But goals don’t come easy in the Frozen Four, especially against Perets. So instead, those mistakes just hung on him. Two cruel gaffes to send off the season.

When the ice cleared, the nets stripped off their moorings and the scoreboard dimmed, one team emerged with a chance to play for a National Championship. And in large part because of two pinball rebounds that wound up on the scoreboard, Portillo’s team wasn’t it.

Because Portillo needed to be perfect, but he was far from it.