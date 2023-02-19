

CLEVELAND — With less than four minutes to play in the outdoor Faceoff on The Lake against No. 10 Ohio State, the No. 4 Michigan hockey team finally started doing something it hadn’t for the previous 56 minutes. The Wolverines started winning faceoffs.

Trailing by two goals with its net empty, Michigan retained possession on six of the last eight draws and kept pressure on the Buckeyes until the game ended. But while the last three minutes of faceoff success gave the Wolverines a chance in the game’s waning moments, their floundering start in the circles was a large part of the reason why they found themselves trailing.

“We talk about it a lot, I know our centers are probably sick of me getting on ‘em, but it’s such a big part of the game,” Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said. “When you think about 50, 60, 70 times a game somebody’s gonna fight for possession, and it’s such a key right to the end.”

And in those fights for possession — 82 of them to be exact — the Buckeyes were dominant. Winning 53 draws to Michigan’s 29, Ohio State outpaced the Wolverines and none of the seven Buckeyes who took draws finished the night with a win rate of less than 50 percent. Conversely, only two of the Wolverines’ 10 skaters who took draws finished over 50 percent in the circles, and it hampered them all night.

Losing draw after draw, Michigan consistently started on the back foot by handing the Buckeyes possession. Before any offense could be created, the Wolverines usually had to first pry the puck away from Ohio State, and then break past their stout neutral zone trap. That proved to be an incredibly difficult task for Michigan, and the Buckeyes controlled possession for the vast majority of the game in large part because they controlled faceoffs.

“I mean, it’s a difference in the game,” Rohlik said. “Lots of credit to the centers, but there’s a lot of other guys in there fighting to get the puck back. It’s a big part of it.”

The Wolverines just couldn’t outdraw Ohio State. But the issue wasn’t just that Michigan’s lackluster performance at the dots gave the Buckeyes chances. It was also that it took chances away from the Wolverines. What Michigan lost in being outdrawn by 24 is best highlighted by the few successes they had.

Late in the second period, freshman forward Adam Fantilli won a clean offensive zone draw back to freshman forward Gavin Brindley, who immediately wired a wrister into the back of the net. And late in the game when the Wolverines finally built momentum in draws, they also pressured the Buckeyes harder than they had all night.

“It’s a possession game, and (faceoffs are) field position,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “So you win the draw, it definitely puts you in the driver’s seat.”

But for the vast majority of the night, Michigan found itself riding passenger. For example Brindley and Fantilli — despite their one moment of production — were otherwise uncharacteristically silent. And in large part, that was due to their combining for a paltry 6-for-22 success rate in the circles.

Throughout the entire night, the Wolverines couldn’t seem to find a foothold on the game. Ohio State stymied their offense, broke down their special teams and controlled the pace of the game. But those issues started with Michigan’s inability to find a foothold in the faceoff dots. The Buckeyes held possession off of draws and made plays happen. The Wolverines consistently started on the back foot by giving possession away, and plays happened to them.

At the final buzzer, Michigan fell 4-2 in an aptly named event. The Wolverines lost the Faceoff on the Lake in large part because they couldn’t win faceoffs to begin with.