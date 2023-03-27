ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Staring out at the PPL Center crowd Sunday night, thousands of maize, blue and white hockey jerseys littered a sellout crowd. But spread throughout them, little blips of red dotted the crowd too.

Neither the Nittany Lions nor the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team wear red. Nonetheless, those dots sprinkled throughout the arena weren’t jerseys for either school — they were clusters of New Jersey Devils fans taking in the talent of their team’s top prospect, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes. Some of them sat there just to watch their blue line’s future in action. Others all but salivated, waiting for the moment Hughes’ Wolverines got bounced, when his oft-discussed NHL contract finally saw pen put to paper at the end of the season.

They’ll just have to keep waiting.

Because after Hughes delivered a defensive performance that kept the Wolverines afloat in a tight contest, he earned them at least one more game in April’s Frozen Four. So he’s not packing bags for New Jersey anytime soon.

“He’s grown up like that,” sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich said. “He’s thrived under so much pressure and he’s so good at it at this point. … I’m glad we have him. He played unreal this weekend. Hopefully we can keep going.”

But at one point, keeping it all going seemed improbable at best. As Penn State took a one-goal lead in the second period, it immediately pressed for another. As it attacked on offense and hemmed defenders deep, Michigan floundered. It needed someone to turn the tide.

Like it has in big moments all season, it leaned on Hughes. Settling the defense down and breaking out of the offensive zone, he brought back the poised rhythm the Wolverines needed to break through such a structured attack as the Nittany Lions’ presented.

None of those plays were particularly flashy. Unlike his four-goal heroics the last time these teams played, he stayed disciplined and delivered in his role.

Instead of flying around the ice calling for the puck in a panicked bid to put his team on his back, Hughes simply played within his role and facilitated other teammates’ play while taking the occasional point shot to generate a rebound try.

While mistakes like blue line turnovers reared their heads at points early on, he only locked in more as the game progressed. That clutch performance earned him honors as Most Outstanding Player of the Allentown Regional, a testament to his leadership over the weekend despite all the hype around him.

And that is exactly why fans drove out to Allentown. The same qualities helped Michigan surmount Penn State’s grasp on the game and kickstarted a comeback capped off 52 seconds into overtime. As he celebrated the overtime win by swarming onto the ice with his teammates, all those fans saw exactly what they’re most excited for once Hughes signs his pro deal.

“He’s so calm, cool and collected,” freshman defenseman Luca Fantilli said. “I’ve never seen a defenseman like that. I’ve never played with a defenseman like that. He’s so poised and calm and his skating is unbelievable.”

For a 19-year-old college kid like Hughes, it’s hard enough to confront the noise surrounding his every move and still deliver in desperate times. It’s even harder when NHL teams have to announce their timeline to sign him publicly, essentially guaranteeing that the spotlight will be attached to his every move.

Hughes’ performance Sunday shows he’s locked in on the present despite all the noise. If the Wolverines want to make a run in April to capture their first national championship since they won it all 25 years ago, they’ll need him to keep delivering these types of performances.

“He’s a leader on this team,” Fantilli said. “He’s a captain and he does an unbelievable job focusing on the situation at hand and focusing on this team first. And when that opportunity comes to him, he deserves it. So he’s gonna take it.”

But not yet — not until the season ends. And if the Wolverines have it their way, it won’t happen until they hoist a national championship trophy.