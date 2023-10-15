AMHERST, Mass. — Sophomore forward Gavin Brindley wasn’t expecting to play defense this weekend.

But halfway through the Michigan hockey team’s matchup against Massachusetts on Saturday, senior defenseman Steven Holtz was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game ejection. Suddenly, the Wolverines only had five dressed defensemen, so Brindley — who played defense until he was 12 years old — was called to fill in on the blue line.

Brindley did his part, but Holtz’s ejection marked the beginning of the end for Michigan. At the time of the penalty, the Wolverines had just claimed a 2-0 lead. They went on to lose 6-3, allowing the Minutemen to trample them in the third period.

“We left three defenseman at home and then a defenseman gets kicked out,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “We had five D for the whole game, so it was tough.”

Although Naurato exaggerated slightly — Michigan had six defensemen until Holtz’s ejection in the second period — the sentiment stands. The Wolverines’ defensive core was depleted, and it showed.

With sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke sidelined due to injury, Holtz was bumped up to the second pairing alongside graduate Marshall Warren. For three periods Friday and one and a half Saturday, Michigan’s defensive scheme was humming despite the rearrangement. All three pairings blocked shooting lanes and took up space to protect their goal.

The Wolverines survived the rest of the second period in Holtz’s absence, but collapsed completely in the third. Whereas early in the game, Michigan had full command over its net front, UMass staked its claim on the zone and exploited every gap and lane it could find. The Minutemen scored six goals on only 11 shots in the third period.

Although the Wolverines’ breakdown only became apparent on paper in the third, it started with UMass’s challenge that led the officials to call a game misconduct on Holtz rather than just a minor penalty. The successful challenge, and lengthy power play that followed, shifted momentum in the Minutemen’s favor even though they didn’t manage to score initially. It meant that once they did score in the third period, they had Michigan squarely backed into a corner.

“Momentum is huge in any sport,” Warren said. “I think when they scored that first one, it’s tough kind of rebounding.”

UMass’s first goal quickly turned into four in the span of 10 minutes. And it wasn’t just the fact that the Wolverines lost their momentum. Their play on both ends of the ice became sloppy and out of sync.

The shuffling on defense forced offensive changes too, because as Brindley played back to cover for Holtz, someone else had to take his place on Michigan’s top offensive line. Any chemistry that line had started to build that could have helped keep Michigan in the game was upended by the loss on defense. And as Michigan kept commiting penalties and losing more players to the box — though no more were ejected — the time on ice for each skater started to stack up.

“Having (Brindley) back there helps,” Naurato said. “But it’s just (that) those guys are gassed. I think guys are well above 25 almost 30 minutes, which is insane.”

Whether or not the wear and tear of extra minutes was the main reason, the Wolverines’ defense changed for the worse after Holtz was ejected. In the first half, Michigan was able to pounce on and clear dangerous rebounds in front of its goal. But in the third period, the Minutemen were the ones pouncing and converting loose pucks into shots.

The Wolverines sent eight players to the penalty box on Saturday, but the one they had to send to the locker room turned the tides of the game. Because when Holtz left, Michigan’s sharp play went with him, leading to an ugly third period collapse and subsequent loss.