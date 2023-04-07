TAMPA, Fla. — Sitting in his locker postgame with a solemn look, Luke Hughes understood the moment that just passed by him.

Some of it might have felt familiar to the sophomore defenseman. Another crushing Frozen Four loss. Another season filled with potential ending in disappointment. But unlike last year, Hughes won’t get a shot at redemption.

Soon — maybe as soon as tomorrow — Hughes will sign with the New Jersey Devils. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald already confirmed that much. Sometime in the coming days, his time with the Michigan hockey team will end.

Hughes knew it. He left it all out on the rink.

Calling for a garbage can on the bench during second intermission, Hughes fought through the precipice of throwing up to keep playing. He wasn’t gonna let a little sickness stop him from giving every last ounce to try to extend his time as a Wolverine, even if just for one more game.

But Quinnipiac shut down that chance. Keying in on Hughes in preparation, the Bobcats limited his strengths and exploited his weaknesses. The fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Michigan’s star defenseman and commander of the blue line, couldn’t will his team to victory like he often had before. Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold, who coached Hughes at the World Junior Championships, didn’t let him.

“We talked a lot about how to defend Hughes,” Pecknold said. “I thought he was excellent tonight but I thought we did an excellent job of getting on him.”

Hughes tried, tried as hard as he might. Everytime he initiated a breakout, every time he drove with the puck on his stick, though, wave after wave of Bobcats swarmed to him. They gave him as little room to maneuver as possible.

Plenty of times he still broke through those swarms. With just under 10 minutes in the second period, Hughes fought off a check by one Quinnipiac defender, swerved around another, and fed a wide-open Adam Fantilli above the right dot for a goal that tied the game at two.

He showed patience, too. Down 2-1 earlier in the second period and on the penalty kill, a loose puck trickled out in front of him. Hughes took note, then ignored it. He skated back to his own blue line, marking an open Bobcat instead of trying to force shorthanded heroics.

“He’s doing his normal things he does on the blue line,” senior defenseman Keaton Pehrson said. “… He played well out there, and you can’t really ask him to do much more than that.”

With his Wolverine career on the line, Hughes did just that — he played his normal game. His normal game, which creates rewards like Fantilli’s goal.

But as the saying goes, with high reward comes high risk, too.

That risk manifested itself with nine minutes left in the first period, when he hung up at the blue line for a second too long in hopes of keeping possession in the offensive zone. Quinnipiac forward Jacob Quillan sped past, getting out in front of Hughes on the rush. Hughes couldn’t catch him, Quillan collected a pass all alone in the high slot, and he quickly gave the Bobcats that 2-1 lead.

High risk, high reward. That’s what Hughes is. His dazzling skating and top-notch awareness created chance after chance for Michigan these past two seasons — even single-handedly winning the Wolverines games at times. But he’d also skate up too far, just like he did on Quinnipiac’s second goal, leaving Michigan vulnerable on the defensive end.

Nine times out of 10 for Hughes, the reward was worth the risk. That’s why Hughes was the fourth pick in the draft. That’s why as soon as tomorrow, he’ll join New Jersey with a chance to make an impact right away.

That’s why, after a season that garnered the reward of another trip to the Frozen Four, and another semifinal loss, he sat somber in his Michigan locker one last time.

High risk, high reward, Hughes will give another team some of the highest of highs, and some pretty low lows to go with them. Not the Wolverines though.

After 60 final, heartbreaking minutes, Luke Hughes’ last chance with Michigan has slipped away, fruitless.

That was always the risk, wasn’t it?