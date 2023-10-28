The play seemed harmless at first.

Senior defenseman Jacob Truscott collected the puck in the neutral zone. He dished it to sophomore forward Jackson Hallum who received it on the left wing. It looked like a routine play — one that normally translates to a routine dump-and-chase that looks to generate offense.

Hallum had other plans.

Slicing his way into the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s offensive zone, Hallum used his speed to put his defender on his heels. He then eliminated the defender using a nifty toe-drag maneuver to cut to the center of the ice and spark the high-danger scoring opportunity. The high-danger opportunity became a high-danger strike as Hallum sent the puck blocker-side beating the goaltender, securing the highlight–reel goal late in the second period.

The play not only demonstrated Hallum’s skating capabilities but also highlighted a different element of his game: his stickhandling talents.

“Growing up I was not that fast,” Hallum said. “I used to be a really good stick handler, and that was usually my game. Now I’m just trying to use my speed more, and if there’s a chance where I can use my hands I will.”

Hallum certainly utilized both of those talents to great success in the Wolverines’ 9-1 win over Lindenwood. Although the Wolverines piled on nine goals by the end of the game, Hallum’s play — including two goals — remained a standout talent, earning him the first star of the game.

“Obviously everyone sees his speed,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “I think he takes a lot of pride in being the best version of himself. I think he’s been playing well. He wasn’t too happy with his games last weekend, and he just really took a step so I’m just really happy for him.”

Coming into tonight’s game, Hallum had not yet registered a goal this season. He had totaled four assists, generated twelve shots on goal and skated past one too many defenders to count through the six games. Nevertheless, none of these efforts culminated in a breakout performance.

Friday night’s game against the Lions stood out among the rest. Hallum finally capitalized on his opportunities, and he did so in an emphatic fashion.

In addition to his highlight reel goal, Hallum scored a goal off the rush earlier in the night. Mere seconds into the first period, he took the puck in stride off the left wing. He successfully blew past his defender, corralled the puck and ripped it top-shelf to give his team the early 1-0 advantage.

While this goal might not have been as flashy as his second one on the night, it played an important role in setting the tone for the game and encouraging his fellow teammates to push the pace of play early on.

Hallum’s high-level play reverberated across the ice as his line was one of the strongest of the night, accounting for nearly a third of the team’s eventual goals. And when this line was not scoring goals of their own, they were assisting on a variety of others.

“In practice, we’ve been playing really well together,” Hallum said. “T.J. and (Moldenhaur) are so smart. Especially T.J., he just always knows where to be.”

Hallum deflected the success of his line to his teammates; however, his impact in tonight’s game shows how he can be a difference-maker for his line and the Michigan hockey team as a whole.

Because when Jackson Hallum elevates his game to this level, there is no telling the danger he poses to opposing teams moving forward. Be it speed, stickhandling and everything in between, Hallum’s got plans, and they showed against Lindenwood.