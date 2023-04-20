The No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s goaltending room just got deeper.

On Thursday, the Wolverines added senior goaltender Jacob Barczewski from Canisius out of the transfer portal. A four year starter for the Golden Griffins, this season he led Canisius to an NCAA tournament bid where it was eliminated by then No. 1 Minnesota in the first round.

The two-time Golden Griffin hockey team MVP (2021, 2022) provides a breath of fresh air into a Michigan program searching for a steady-handed replacement for departing junior goaltender Erik Portillo. Moreover, with current freshman goaltender Tyler Shea in the transfer portal himself, more depth never hurts.

With one year of eligibility left, Barczewski looks to serve as a bridge goaltender towards the Wolverines’ future.

And in that one year, Barczewski looks to make an immediate impact. Boasting a .918 save percentage, coupled with a 2.65 goals against average for the 2022-2023 season, Barczewski was the bedrock of a competitive Canisius team that caught fire down the stretch of last season.

Though the starting job is never assured, Michigan returns junior goaltender Noah West and are awaiting incoming freshman Marcus Brännman. But Barczewski’s leadership history has proven successful at the collegiate level, making him an attractive candidate for the Wolverines’ day one starter.

For now though, Michigan can breathe a sigh of relief in adding an experienced goaltender to a still-developing room.