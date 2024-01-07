PLYMOUTH — With four of its top players sitting in the stands following a Gold Medal World Juniors run, the Michigan hockey team entered USA Hockey Arena with a depleted roster — something it is used to this season.

But while their skaters were forced to step up and take on increased ice time, the fire started from the dominant force of the two regular Wolverine netminders — graduate Jake Barczewski and senior Noah West. And in a shot-heavy and overly aggressive matchup, Barczewski and West propelled the No. 15 Michigan (8-7-3 overall) offense and landed it a 5-1 exhibition win over the U.S. National Training and Development Program (19-9-2-1)

“Barzo was awesome,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “And I’m really proud of Westy for coming in and doing what he did.”

With the netminders being the only position without a deficit due to World Juniors, the pressure was on for the veteran goaltenders to maintain composure against a powerhouse NTDP team. And that pressure hit instantly, as the NTDP had early on-target opportunities that were unmarked by the Wolverine defense adjusting to the pace of the game. But he was able to stop each shot. Whether it be at the net front, a breakaway, or a scrum in front of the net, Barczewski stood as a wall for 11 shots on goal.

“Barzo was lights out making back-door tap-in saves,” junior defenseman Ethan Edwards said. “He really kept us in the game in the first half.”

As the game picked up, so did the penalties, and the impending stress on the netminders. Five penalties were called in the first period, and on the first four, both Barczewski and the NTDP netminder Jack Parsons cleared every puck. But on the fifth power play — Michigan’s third — Parsons dissipated in goal.

In a power-play sequence between Edwards, sophomore forward T.J. Hughes and freshman forward Garrett Schifsky, the trio forced Parsons off his post and Hughes slammed a one-timer into the back of the net to take an early lead.

While the first period was slow-paced for the Wolverines, the opening of the second period was anything but that. 29 seconds into the period, junior forward Dylan Duke took advantage of a breakaway opportunity in the neutral zone, creating a one-on-one with Parsons and striking the puck into the goal.

Halfway through the second period, West replaced Barczewski as goaltender. West faced an intense four-on-three NTDP power play in his first minutes on the ice, forcing him to adapt to the game quickly. And he did just that, not letting a single shot slip by.

“It was good to have all that action really early because it gets you into the game right away,” West said. “When you go into a 2-0 game, you wanna keep it 2-0. So I kinda used the momentum that the team already had and kept going with it.”

The third period ramped up offensively for Michigan, giving West a few minutes to breathe. Edwards notched two goals and graduate forward Chase Pletzke got another — two Wolverines who have yet to score this season. But in the final minutes, West faced a bouncing puck, inevitably landing in the net. While he didn’t complete the shutout, he saved 16 shots overall and mitigated solid NTDP opportunities.

The offense was forced to adapt with Michigan’s depleted roster, but the drives forward started from the two constants in their own net. Under shot after another, Barczewski and West stood tall in front of the net, securing the exhibition win.