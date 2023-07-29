PLYMOUTH — Cooking offers insight to the life of Frank Nazar III. Not because he’s some wunderkind chef — far from it, as his teammates would suggest. Rather, cooking counts as one more skill Nazar picked up in a get-right offseason.

Because after an injury cost the better part of his freshman season, including a spot at the 2023 World Junior Championship, sophomore forward Nazar is coming back to the Michigan hockey team better prepared — and that includes adding culinary arts to his resume.

“It’s nice to know that I kind of have the skill to be able to cook something up just randomly for dinner one night,” Nazar said at the World Junior Summer Showcase. “And I also have a few roommates that might be able to cook something up.”

But getting ready for this season doesn’t mean strictly off-ice adjustments. He also took big strides to get back to his usual, fast-skating self. Compared to his performance last season coming back from his lower-body injury, Nazar can move more freely all over the ice. His mental preparation has taken a big step, too.

There’s hardly a doubt that adjusting to college is hard for a student-athlete, but Nazar’s injury complicated things. Lessons that other freshmen learned in October became his subject matter in February. As the game moved faster than ever around him, Nazar had to adjust. With enough raw talent to play in any top six, Nazar struggled to produce from a third-line role.

Now, Nazar says he’s back to 100%, including his abilities on the ice. Playing for Team USA at the World Junior Summer Showcase gives him an opportunity to test out exactly what 100% means.

“It’s nice to get these games and kind of get a feel for where I’m at,” Nazar said. “And then get a few more weeks of training in and then head back to school.”

Playing for Team USA is more than a conditioning stint — he’s also a valuable defensive center for the Americans. Don’t think his coaches are missing the opportunity, either.

“We’re just really thankful for him that he’s gotten to full health,” USA coach David Carle said. “He’s had a really good summer (that) he’s confident in, so I think it’s a great starting point for him with this, to just kind of start fresh and have a real good camp. … But (our) hope is that he continues to showcase himself and put himself in a good position.”

This is a prelude to what could be a bounce back year for Nazar. Finally recovered from his injury, Nazar projects to be the Wolverines’ No. 1 center after Adam Fantilli left for the NHL.

Nazar, though, isn’t counting his chickens.

“That’s not really what I’m focused on,” Nazar said. “It’s more about getting back to my game and just sticking to what I know and being the best that I can be. And if that’s what I end up earning and that’s the spotI end up playing — obviously I’ll have to earn it and just be able to stay there.”

His coach at Michigan, however, is a little more confident in what a healthy Nazar could bring. Earlier this month, Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato showed his excitement at the prospect of having Nazar with all his capabilities.

“This might be a bold statement — why can’t he rival what Adam Fantilli did last year?” Naurato told The Athletic. “He can do that. He’s that type of player. He’s just gotta stay healthy, which he should be, and put it together, have some chemistry with linemates. But he’s got the potential to do that.”

That chemistry wasn’t abundantly clear last season alongside forwards Jackson Hallum and Eric Ciccolini. Nazar only put up seven points in 13 games, a far cry from his 70 points in 56 games for the National Team Development Program a year earlier.

Now, there’s evidence he might get a spark from some linemates. Should he fill Fantilli’s shoes, Nazar could center sophomore forwards Rutger McGroarty and Gavin Brindley, both of whom are also at Team USA’s camp. Nazar even skated on a line with McGroarty in practice on Friday.

Combining his on-ice health with the off-ice lessons he’s learned this offseason, Nazar is primed for a bounceback year after his freshman campaign left much to be desired. He’s got plenty of tools from Chicago’s development camp, where he learned to cook and even control his breathing.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever really done anything like that,” Nazar said. “ … It’s kind of just that aspect of ‘what is everybody else doing?’ or what is something that you can do.”

All this character growth can help Nazar in the long run, too. If he can stay healthy, play like his old self and even take care of his off-ice meals from time to time, that should allow for a much better, and earlier, adjustment than last season.

Just don’t ask his teammates to sample his cooking:

“I don’t think I’d let him cook in my kitchen,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey joked.