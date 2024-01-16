Sophomore forward Gavin Brindley went five straight games without scoring a goal for the No. 15 Michigan hockey team at the end of November into December. As the team’s leading goal scorer, his inability to put the puck in the net wasn’t doing the Wolverines any favors.

Brindley’s slump wasn’t the sole cause of Michigan’s struggles by any means, as injuries hampered its production as well. But Brindley is the type of player who can take over games. When he’s on his mark, the Wolverines tend to follow him. And he was as productive as ever over the weekend, helping lead Michigan to two lopsided wins against Stonehill.

On Friday, he scored four goals — his first career hat trick plus one. Not only did he score a third of Michigan’s goals in the 12-4 win, he doubled his own career-high for goals in a game.

“A lot of two-goal games, so about time,” Brindley said postgame Friday. “It’s pretty cool to be able to score three goals and just help the guys out any way I can.”

The Wolverines didn’t necessarily need him to put up numbers against a winless Skyhawks team, but the timing of Brindley’s production made it significant. A large part of Michigan’s struggles this season has been failing to close out games in the third period. There are plenty of ways to combat this, which are all easier said than done, but having a go-to scorer is a good first step. And one that plays with Brindley’s confidence is a bonus.

“I don’t think he’s ever lacked confidence,” Michigan associate head coach Rob Rassey said postgame Saturday. “He’s a guy that I just think he believes in himself. And I think he believes in himself for good reason. He puts in the work, and he does everything the right way. He plays the game the right way, and he’s just getting rewarded for his play.”

In his four-goal game on Friday, Brindley set the tone for the entire night, as his netfront snipe put the Wolverines on top only 17 seconds in. Although Michigan proceeded to pile on the scores and claimed an 8-1 lead halfway through the second period, its energy and efficiency subsequently dropped. The flurry of scoring gave way to a drought, in which the Wolverines started to look out of sync.

But then Brindley reignited the scoring, claiming his hat trick in the process. After a scramble at the top of the circle, sophomore forward Frank Nazar III freed the puck from the chaos and passed it behind to Brindley, who was wide open and scored.

Even though Michigan didn’t need that ninth goal to win the game, Brindley recaptured the momentum for his disjointed team. Similarly, on Saturday, the Wolverines might not have needed his power play tally in the third period, but his ability to capitalize on the advantage was impactful nonetheless. If he can use his ever-high confidence to recreate these contributions against fiercer opponents, his big-time scoring could be key down the stretch.

“He’s a shooter,” Rassey said. “He’s a scorer, and he’s proven to be one of the best scorers in the country.”

Tied for sixth in the country in goals per game, Brindley has the stats to back up his coach’s praise. He leads Michigan in goals with 15, and topped the list even before his five-goal weekend.

But although he’s been the Wolverines’ biggest scoring threat for most of the season, Brindley was suffering a multi-game skid before competing at World Juniors. Now, with newfound momentum fueling his inherent confidence, his dangerous scoring is making a comeback.

And it’s good timing for Michigan, which needs a go-to guy to compete in the cutthroat Big Ten games that lie down the final stretch.