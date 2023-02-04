Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato preaches a philosophy of making your own luck.

Gavin Brindley is the textbook definition.

A torrent on the ice, the freshman forward’s gritty, all-around style of play provided the spark plug the Wolverines needed Friday night. Scoring two goals and chipping in two assists, Brindley powered No. 6 Michigan (17-9-1 overall, 9-8 Big Ten) over Wisconsin (10-17, 3-14), 6-2, in a contest where the Wolverines took the lead and never looked back.

“It was a big night,” Brindley said. “I think after the sweep (against Penn State) we wanted to come out hard and get this win tonight. I think we did a great job all night. Our line played really well.”

His selflessness aside, it’s hard to overstate Brindley’s impact. And still, his earliest contributions didn’t even log on the scoresheet.

Defying the conventional wisdom surrounding his 5-foot-9 frame, Brindley — much like Michigan itself — came out swinging. In his typical fashion, Brindley didn’t shy away from the physical side, instigating a multitude of checks. For a team often defined by its talent, Brindley helped inject a much needed physical presence into the Wolverines, allowing them to leave the first period with a 2-1 lead.

Brindley has played the entire season as a top-six scoring forward; nevertheless, that has not limited his ability to dig into the gritty areas of the game.

“When your top guys are doing it and doing the hard stuff — shot blocking, physicality — I think it trickles down to everybody,” Naurato said. “You need your best players doing that and then everyone’s got to be bought in.”

Brindley didn’t just finish checks though — he finished goals too.

His impact reverberated across the second period. His 200-foot game spoke for itself and paid dividends for Michigan. After facilitating a kill on the Wolverines’ second penalty of the night, Brindley turned right around, collecting junior defenseman Ethan Edwards’ rebound shot for his first goal and creating a 3-1 lead.

From there, after a game misconduct penalty by the Badgers’ Jack Horbach, the Wolverines went on a long man-advantage during which Brindley converted a cross-crease pass for his second goal of the night.

When it’s time to make luck, Gavin Brindley knows the recipe.

It can’t all be pure chance either. After receiving a promotion to the first line against No. 1 Minnesota on Jan. 20, Brindley and the Wolverines have been on a tear. His play provides an electric concoction. Speed, forechecking, defense, scoring, playmaking and more — when Brindley is on, Michigan is hard to stop.

“Those guys have been really good,” Naurato said of Brindley’s first line. “They’re kind of just doing it every night. They’re doing it the right way.”

And after assisting on a tip-in goal by sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich to push the Wolverines’ lead to 5-1, Brindley had sparked a raucous victory with his four-point night.

Even still, Brindley was more than a playmaker Friday. Playing a majority of the penalty kill for Michigan, he helped alleviate three of Wisconsin’s four odd-man advantages. All the while, he buzzed on all ends of the ice.

With effort and motor driving the Wolverines’ recent success, Brindley is owed some of the responsibility. That’s not to say Michigan, nor Brindley are infallible. Yet amid a four game win streak which ties its longest of the season, things are clicking at the right time.

“You’re never going to play a perfect game,” Naurato said. “Things are going to happen — positive and negative. But for us to be up 6-2 and continuing to block shots in the third period, I think that’s a big deal.”

Because when it was time to make luck on Friday, Michigan looked to Brindley — and never looked back.