Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato preaches a philosophy of making your own luck.

And Gavin Brindley is the textbook definition.

A torrent on the ice, the freshman forward’s gritty, all-around style of play provided the spark plug the Wolverines needed Friday night. Scoring two goals and chipping in two assists, Brindley powered No. 6 Michigan (17-9-1 overall, 9-8 Big Ten) over Wisconsin (10-17, 3-14), 6-2, in a contest where the Wolverines took the lead and never looked back.

It’s hard to overstate Brindley’s impact. And still, his earliest contributions didn’t even log on the scoresheet.

Defying the conventional wisdom surrounding his 5-foot-9 frame, Brindley — much like Michigan itself — came out swinging. In his typical fashion, Brindley didn’t shy away from the physical side, instigating a multitude of checks. For a team often defined by its talent, Brindley helped inject a much needed physical presence into the Wolverines, allowing them to leave the first period with a 2-1 lead.

He didn’t just finish checks though — he finished goals too.

Brindley’s impact reverberated across the second period, making his presence known on both sides of the ice. After facilitating a kill on Michigan’s second penalty of the night, Brindley turned right around, collecting junior defenseman Ethan Edwards’ rebound shot for his first goal, creating a 3-1 lead.

From there, after a game misconduct penalty by the Badgers’ Jack Horbach, the Wolverines went on a long man-advantage during which Brindley converted a cross-crease pass for his second goal of the night.

When it’s time to make luck, Gavin Brindley knows the recipe.

It can’t all be pure chance either. After achieving a promotion to the first line against No. 1 Minnesota on Jan. 20, Brindley and Michigan have been on a tear. Brindley’s play provides an electric concoction of what the Wolverines desire. Speed, forechecking, defense, scoring, playmaking and more — when Brindley is on, Michigan is hard to stop.

And after assisting on a tip-in goal by sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich to push the Wolverines’ lead to 5-1, Brindley was well on his way to sparking a raucous victory with a four-point night.

Even still, Brindely was more than a playmaker Friday. Playing a majority of the penalty kill for Michigan, he helped alleviate two of Wisconsin’s three odd-man advantages. All the while, he buzzed on all ends of the ice. With effort and motor driving the Wolverines’ recent success, Brindley’s owed some of the responsibility.

Because when it was time to make luck on Friday, Michigan looked to Brindley — and never looked back.