Sophomore forward Gavin Brindley joined Team USA on Friday for the second day of World Junior Selection Camp, motivated and excited to be back playing the game he loves. But if he was going a little extra hard, it’s because he was playing for more than himself, his team or even the possibility of a gold medal.

Brindley’s grandfather suddenly passed away this week, causing him to miss the first day of camp. So when Brindley stepped onto the ice on Friday, he was playing for his grandfather.

“Every game…every practice, he would come watch,” Brindley said. “It was a sudden death like it’s pretty crazy, but he’s never been more excited than to watch World Juniors last year. He’ll be watching above this year, I hope. He wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

With his grandfather on his mind, Brindley wasted no time making his presence known. Using his speed, Brindley showed he can be especially dangerous attacking from the edge. At Michigan this season, he has played a mix of wing and center — due in part to injuries among the forward corps, and the necessary line shifts that they force. So far with Team USA, Brindley seems to be doing his best work on the wing.

His performance in one-on-one drills exemplified his abilities. Although he’s on the smaller side, Brindley had no problem cutting to the middle past his defender on multiple occasions.

“My skating is, I think, probably one of my best attributes,” Brindley said. “Being able to use my feet and deception and speed is big for me. It’s always fun going one-on-one against the D and trying to beat them, but these D are so good. It’s definitely tough to get around them, but that was great there.”

On the Olympic-sized ice sheet used for camp and the tournament — which is wider than the NHL-sized sheet Brindley plays on at Michigan — being able to penetrate the middle is all the more important. Action tends to happen at the netfront, so when Brindley turns the corner and gets pucks on net, he’s able to set his teammates up with prime opportunities.

This versatile skill set is what shaped his impressive performance last year at the World Junior Championship. He notched four points in seven games, and made an impact with his speed even when he wasn’t scoring. This year, in his last opportunity for World Junior glory, Brindley hopes to bring home the gold — for his country, and notably now for his grandfather as well.

Equipped with experience from last year’s World Junior Championship, Brindley is hoping to be leader and a producer for Team USA. And right there with him are three of his fellow Michigan teammates, also hoping to bring victory home to their country. Brindley noted that the camp felt like just another Michigan practice, looking around and seeing his familiar teammates.

Last season, the Wolverines’ World Junior representatives returned to college hockey with renewed vigor and confidence. Brindley in particular increased his production dramatically. After recording 10 points through 20 games before World Juniors, he tallied 28 points in Michigan’s last 21 games of the season, including the postseason. Brindley hopes to do the same this year to revitalize the Wolverines’ season.

“We haven’t had the greatest start, but definitely bringing back a little bit of intensity and a little bit of push with the team just to be ready for every game, every shift,” Brindley said. “Just get ready to start winning a lot of games and sweeping a lot of weekends and make (Michigan coach Brandon Naurato) happy, so that’s what you want.”

As Brindley continues pushing himself in camp and preparing to make his winning dreams a reality, he will do so with a heavy heart and with added meaning, knowing his grandfather is watching over him.

“It’s definitely tough,” Brindley said. “But at the same time you want to make him proud. This one’s gonna be for him.”