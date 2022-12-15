PLYMOUTH — Before the opening practice of USA Hockey’s World Junior Selection Camp on Monday, freshman forward Gavin Brindley took the ice before most of his teammates. Skating a few laps to feel the ice, he got loose before warming up the American goaltenders. As the snap of perfect passes pierced the otherwise quiet rink, Brindley was making a statement:

He isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Not a lot of kids get the opportunity to be here,” Brindley said Wednesday. “So I think when you get the opportunity, you make the most of it and leave it all out there.”

That mentality is warranted considering where he started. He didn’t participate in July’s National Junior Evaluation Camp in Plymouth, even though he was on USA Hockey’s radar to participate. Prioritizing the 2022 roster — set to play in the rescheduled 2022 tournament just a couple weeks after camp — it simply didn’t have a spot to spare.

But after bursting on the scene as a freshman for the Michigan hockey team with 10 points through 20 games, Brindley couldn’t be ignored and received an invite to the selection camp. Already, he’s trying to prove that decision right.

Against the best American skaters in his age group, Brindley has already stood out with his speed. A patented piece of his game at Michigan, that quickness created separation during Wednesday’s intrasquad scrimmage. At both 5-on-5 and on the power play, he used it to his advantage playing right wing.

“He’s been unbelievable,” sophomore forward Dylan Duke, a fellow camp participant, said. “He’s a great player, great kid, super fast (and) does all the little things. So I was really happy that he got the opportunity here, and I think he’s making the most of it.”

Brindley’s strong stride could help him make the final U.S. roster. Whether he’s racing for pucks as the right wing — typically the first forechecker under Team USA’s system — or playing back as a center, he can lean on his speed to create chances and get back on defense.

That versatility matters on what’s essentially an American all-star team. With so much parity between players at each position, Brindley’s skill set translates all over the ice. His coaches like that he can fit in different roles. He played right wing throughout Wednesday’s scrimmage, and he was the bumper on a power play that included freshman forward Rutger McGroarty and sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes.

“Ever since I was growing up, I just loved being on the ice and having the opportunity to play (penalty kill and) power play,” Brindley said. “I think anytime you’re on the ice and able to make an impact is crucial. So I’d say I definitely don’t take those opportunities for granted and I love being out there in all situations.”

More than anything, though, Brindley’s approach to the camp itself — and the weaknesses it exposes against the best players his age — matters. Entering with a growth mindset, he’s using this camp to hone his game. That much showed when he and USA coach Rand Pecknold polished his faceoffs during Wednesday’s practice.

“Gavin’s (faceoffs have) two issues,” Pecknold said. “One is momentum into the dot, and two is kind of leverage. He needs to work on that a little bit. And then the thing I told the whole group was ‘You need to be better at cheating.’ Because winning faceoffs is cheating — it just is.”

Those faceoff issues have been a problem across the Michigan roster, and perhaps Brindley’s extra lessons can help him when he returns to Ann Arbor. In the process, Pecknold noted that Brindley held himself accountable for his mistakes. He wanted to learn, engaging with the lessons and showing improvement.

Coaches expect him to learn from practice, but Brindley’s buy-in to getting the details right is key. Nearly anyone could be cut from the roster — evident by the three cuts made after Wednesday’s scrimmage. Being a studious pupil can help Brindley avoid that fate.

Right now, there’s plenty of reasons to believe Brindley could make the final roster. He already passed the first wave of cuts on Wednesday. Presumably, Team USA has three cuts to make before heading to its Moncton, New Brunswick, tournament location. On such a loaded roster, anyone’s camp could end in a stomach-dropping call to the coach’s office.

In a situation with no guarantees, only one thing is certain: Brindley’s doing everything in his power to make it. And he’s making himself a better player along the way.