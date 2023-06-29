NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For an NHL franchise engulfed in Ohio State territory, the Columbus Blue Jackets have built a hefty Michigan hockey presence over the past few years. With three former Wolverines on the active roster, Columbus has become de facto “Michigan South.”

At this year’s NHL Draft, that trend only continued. The Blue Jackets selected Gavin Brindley with the 34th overall pick on Thursday, a day after drafting fellow Michigan forward Adam Fantilli third overall. And while Brindley was excited to hear his name called, his teammate was thrilled, too.

“(Adam) was staring across from me when they were picking — he was like ‘fingers crossed’ like this,” Brindley said while miming crossed fingers. “And then he got up even before I did, so it was pretty cool.”

His linemate Fantilli isn’t the only Wolverine connected to the Blue Jackets organization. Michigan defenseman Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg both play there, as does former Wolverines forward Kent Johnson. With Fantilli and Brindley in its prospect cupboard, Columbus should keep its Michigan connections for a long time to come.

The concept of “Michigan South” might be polarizing for some Columbus fans who pledge allegiance to the Buckeyes. Those include Brindley’s parents, whom he admitted at the podium are both Buckeyes fans with deep connections to Ohio.

His dad, Ryan, played for the NCAA’s Miami University and the ECHL’s Dayton Bombers; his mom, Rochelle, is from Coshocton, Ohio, about 63 miles east between Columbus and Pittsburgh.

Picking Brindley so late might represent a draft steal for the Blue Jackets. He’s a cerebral playmaker with quick feet and good defensive tendencies, and was projected to be a late first-round pick.

But draft day didn’t follow those projections, and Brindley slipped into the second round. NHL teams have historically chosen bigger players in the first round, taking risks on smaller prospects in the second round. Brindley — at 5-foot-9 — had a major risk factor.

That gave Columbus the opportunity to take him with the second pick of the second round. Even though he was selected later than predicted, Brindley wasn’t miffed by waiting so long to hear his name called.

“Everyone wants to draft as high as they can, right?” Brindley said. “I feel like I’m really fortunate. I got drafted by an unbelievable organization, and it’s funny how things work out. Things always happen for a reason.”

The upside to his game suggests Brindley could be a solid winger throughout the lineup at the NHL level. He’s never let his slight stature stop him from playing with a mean streak, checking much larger opponents as if he was the bigger player. That helped Brindley stand out at Michigan last season, earning a first-line role and special teams minutes including the penalty kill.

Brindley might not be a franchise-altering pick, but his defensive prowess and compete level suggest he can play up and down the lineup as a versatile forward in the future.

The Blue Jackets will wait a while for that future to begin, though, as Brindley plans to return to Michigan for his sophomore season. It’s unlikely that Columbus would have signed him immediately anyway, but Brindley wants to develop more under Michigan coach Brandon Naurato.

“I’ve played for a lot of unbelievable coaches and kudos to them, but Nar — the way he thinks the game and understands the game — is next level,” Brindley said. “I mean, he’s helped me so much this past year, and I can’t imagine (the impact of) playing with him for two or three years, maybe even four years.”

No matter when that happens, though, Brindley is bound to find some familiar faces at “Michigan South.”