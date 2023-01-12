Back in July, Gavin Brindley looked like a long shot to make the USA’s World Junior Championship roster. Left off the National Junior Evaluation Camp participation list, the freshman forward for the No. 6 Michigan hockey team faced an uphill battle in order to represent his country this past December.

But with that chip on his shoulder, Brindley seized the opportunity.

At USA World Junior Selection Camp on Dec. 12 – 17, Brindley’s speed and versatility shined through, securing him a spot on the final World Junior roster. But Brindley wasn’t content with just earning a roster spot.

And when he got to the tournament, he continued to shine — sending his 2023 NHL draft stock soaring.

“When you’re on a world stage like that, you don’t get that opportunity too often,” Brindley said Tuesday. “When you do, you’ve gotta make the most of it.”

Brindley more than made the most of it. He recorded four points in seven games, but the stat sheet doesn’t reflect what made his performance so special. He made his impact primarily through his speed, utilizing it to track down pucks, get out ahead on the forecheck and create clean entries into the offensive zone.

Take the goal that put USA up 2-0 against Canada in the semifinals, for example. Coming from his own defensive zone, Brindley blazed out ahead of the pack, creating plenty of space. He then dropped a pass back to USA teammate Charlie Stramel at the point, who launched a shot that Kenny Connors tipped in.

And to some degree, Brindley’s tournament performance reflected his season with the Wolverines so far.

“We see it every day in practice, how good he is,” Michigan assistant coach Rob Rassey said Monday. “Things might not have been going for him, statistically, the way that he wanted them to in the first half. But he did a lot of really good things on the ice.”

With 10 points in 20 games thus far, Brindley’s stats look good, but not great. Just like at World Juniors, though, his strongest plays don’t always boil down to a goal or an assist. Michigan coach Brandon Naurato wants the Wolverines to “create chaos, and be predictable inside it.” Flying all over the ice in the blink of an eye, Brindley is often the purveyor of that chaos — even if spectators don’t always notice.

But under the microscope that is World Juniors, the world scrutinizes every single second of play. And as the world got the chance to watch Brindley, it began to see him impact every game. While Brindley acknowledged that he wasn’t listening much to what they were saying, he still knew that he was playing well.

“I feel like I had a good tournament,” Brindley said. “So (I’m) just coming back here with confidence.”

Rassey believes that he can parlay that newfound confidence forward, and create an even better on-ice product.

“With his opportunity, and the things he’s done, I expect him to have a big second half,” Rassey said. “Hopefully, he can use that World Junior performance as a way to springboard a little bit.”

As Michigan looks to move past the ups and downs of its first half to create sustained success in the remainder of Big Ten play, the Wolverines will have to maintain their confidence.

They won’t have to worry about Brindley, though. After his World Junior performance, he’s got plenty.