AMHERST, Mass. — Straight off the bench, freshman forward Garrett Schifsky made an immediate impact.

Just about a minute after the No. 6 Michigan hockey team scored its first goal of the night against Massachusetts, sophomore forward Jackson Hallum carried the puck into the offensive zone as the Wolverines finished changing lines. Schifsky bolted into a patch of space on Hallum’s trail, receiving the puck in stride off a short pass from Hallum before blasting a wrist shot top shelf to put Michigan up 2-0.

And midway through the second period, Schifsky did it again.

Heading straight toward the net as he started his shift, Schifsky found an open lane while Hallum won possession on the end boards and dished the puck into the slot. Creating another immediate scoring opportunity, Schifsky followed up on his first blocked shot to bury the puck in the back of the net for the second time.

“That was awesome,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said about Schifsky’s performance. “(The) guys gave him the game puck and just, he earned those goals. He does a lot of little things right that maybe most people don’t appreciate on TV. He’s just a hockey player. He’s hard. He’s in the right spots.”

Finding those spots and converting on the ensuing opportunities allowed Schifsky to help his team walk out of its first game at the Mullins Center with a 7-2 victory.

His first goal, in particular, proved especially important in keeping the Wolverines on top during the opening frame — what Naurato characterized as a time in which the Minutemen “probably took it to” them for most of the first period.

But for Schifsky, the goals also meant a little more.

“It’s a really good feeling just to come in here and get the big win,” Schifsky said. “And also (my) first college goal, so I can’t make it any better.”

Not only did Schifsky’s immediate impact off the bench support Michigan as a whole, but his contributions became even more meaningful as they marked his first two goals as a college hockey player. For all the work he put in so far, he made his first withdrawals when his team needed them against UMass.

“Definitely the highlight of the day is watching Garrett score his first two goals,” sophomore forward Dylan Duke said. “He’s worked so hard to this point and to see him get rewarded tonight, we’re all super happy for him. When someone scores their first goal in college hockey — first goal as a Wolverine — it’s special and it means a lot.”

Outside of his production on the statsheet, Schifsky also put in work on the penalty kill unit that went 6-for-7. He also moved the puck well throughout the contest, looking connected with teammates up and down the ice.

During Michigan’s first series against Providence last weekend, Schifsky played alongside sophomore forwards Rutger McGroarty and Gavin Brindley on the third line. On Friday, however, Schifsky was flanked by Hallum and freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer. While adjusting to new linemates, Schifsky didn’t seem to skip a beat.

“Everyone on the team is really good and competitive,” Schifsky said. “So you’re gonna get the same stuff, just finding that really good chemistry and just going with that, and then it’s huge going forward.”

Just three games into the season, Schifsky and the rest of the Wolverines are still looking for that “really good chemistry” on a consistent basis. They’re tinkering with lines and learning how to best complement each other.

Regardless of who’s beside him, Schifsky’s first two goals in a Michigan sweater show that he can make an immediate impact. As the season progresses, that could make him a valuable depth piece for the Wolverines.