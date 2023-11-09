There’s something about an away crowd that gets visiting players fired up.

Maybe it’s the villainization by the crowd, or the need to silence them after a goal. For the No. 8 Michigan hockey team as a whole thus far, it hasn’t been very successful in overcoming the noise. In two away series, the Wolverines amassed a 1-3 record, largely due to their inability to close out games.

But one Wolverine – freshman forward Garrett Schifsky – consistently takes this noise and internalizes it into momentum to score, assist and shush the crowd. Schifsky has emerged with at least one point in each away game and has only scored goals with the away crowd behind him.

“He’s been outstanding,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “… He’s just a hockey player, he’s reliable. … He’s just a student of the game, he gets it, he’s a coach’s dream.”

Schifsky’s scoring presence was first felt against the Minutemen on Oct. 13, where he scored his first two goals in a Michigan sweater. In the process, he showcased his ability to create and capitalize on opportunities. While the Wolverines cruised to a blowout win that night, the second game against Massachusetts was not the same story. Michigan crumbled in the third period; however, Schifsky got his third goal of the weekend to extend the Wolverines’ lead before the Minutemen mounted a late comeback.

In the weeks at Yost Ice Arena, Schifsky has not made as much of an impact. This isn’t to say that he hasn’t been present, as he’s clinched four assists and has been building a stronger connection with his linemates – sophomore forwards Frank Nazar III and Josh Eernisse.

“We’ve been building that relationship for the past three weeks,” Schifsky said. “Every day, it’s been getting better and better. We’ve been building chemistry, so I just really like where we’re at right now, especially with our chemistry going forward.”

Schifsky’s time to shine came last weekend in the Wolverines’ second away series of the season. While Michigan was swept by the No. 3 Badgers, Schifsky left the Kohl Center securing three of his 11 points this season. On Friday, Schifsky rifled the puck past the netminder off a perfect assist from Nazar. Later in the game, they switched roles with Nazar sinking one and Schifsky getting the assist. Their chemistry and ability to bounce off each others’ different styles of play gave Michigan half of its Friday goals.

Saturday’s matchup paled in comparison to the large goal count on Friday, with the Wolverines only meeting the back of the net once. And to no one’s surprise, the only goalscorer was Schifsky. Again on an assist from Nazar, Schifsky took a shot that slid slowly past the netminder and into the goal — giving Michigan a sign of life before the Wisconsin game-winner in the final seconds of the game.

“We’re really starting to gel now,” Eernisse said. “I think we have good chemistry, we come back to the bench and talk things out. It seems like we’ve been on the same page quite a bit lately, and we all have a little bit different styles of games, but I think it really complements each other. And at the end of the day, we just kind of simplify things and work hard and I think we’re starting to see results out there.”

The Wolverines are hosting No. 6 Minnesota this weekend. But that’s the third line’s Achilles heel: hosting. While Schifsky and the third line are at their prime on travel weekends, they have to match that level in Yost as well.

The results on away weekends may be clear, especially within this third line. But this weekend isn’t an away weekend, so they can’t use the opposing crowd noise as fuel. They have to play to amplify it themselves.