While the Michigan hockey team’s quad of World Juniors players — sophomore forwards Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley and Frank Nazar III, as well as sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey — are still riding the high of their gold medal, the Wolverines have made it evident they left their Team USA allegiances in Sweden. Everyone on the gold medal roster quickly went back to their respective collegiate teams, ready to compete against each other once again.

This weekend, No. 15 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State will face off for the first time this season. Serving as a pivotal moment for both teams and the first major rivalry of the season, the series marks the reunion of Wolverine and Spartan World Juniors players.

But now, they don different jerseys.

In a rivalry like this, friendships that existed overseas no longer exist on the sheet. Michigan and Michigan State have a storied history, and for the World Juniors players, that history is more recent. All playing for Team USA mere weeks ago — with Brindley and Nazar playing on the same line as Michigan State’s Isaac Howard — there is a quick transition to go from friend to foe.

While each World Juniors player has a different mentality going into this weekend, one thing remains constant: For the Wolverines, the rivalry trumps the shared gold.

“Whenever you’re playing some of your best buddies, it just makes you want to go that much harder,” McGroarty said Tuesday. “I feel like it’ll add a little bit more to the rivalry. They’re wearing that Spartan on their chest so I just look at them as any other guy.”

For McGroarty, it’s easy for him to change his mentality. If a player isn’t wearing the Block M, it doesn’t matter who it is. However, the impact both Howard and Spartan netminder Trey Augustine had on Team USA in Sweden cannot go unnoticed. Howard clinched seven goals and two assists in the tournament, with two of those goals coming in clutch moments in the gold medal game. Between the pipes, Augustine had a 93.64% save percentage and averaged 1.75 goals allowed per game.

While these two have shown clear impact on the ice, they’re only two of a whole team. And for Casey, he’s not thinking about his friendship with them, but is laser-focused on the rivalry instead.

“There’s 26, 27 guys on that team,” Casey said. “Obviously Trey’s a great goalie, Isaac is a great player, but World Juniors is in the past. The time I spent with those guys is in the past and they’re good guys, but all that matters is what we’re doing right now.”

But for Nazar, the adjustment from teammate to opponent may present a challenge. Playing on a line with Howard, Nazar got comfortable passing to him and hearing him call for the puck. And he got comfortable having him as a teammate.

“I was talking to (Howard) about (the rivalry) because we played together all through NTDP and this tournament,” Nazar said Jan. 9. “I was like, ‘If we’re playing you guys and I’m going out on a rush and I hear your voice in the back of my head I might want to pass you the puck,’ and he was like, ‘Oh I might have to use that.’ ”

Going into the weekend, Nazar has to emphasize Michigan hockey over Team USA and block out Howard’s voice.

Howard and Augustine contributed significantly to Team USA, but so did the four Wolverines. Combining for 33 points in the tournament, the quad showed clear prowess overseas and carried it into the Stonehill series, clinching 23 combined points on the weekend. With production like that, it clear they’ve adapted back to the Michigan program and left World Juniors behind.

Two weeks ago, the six players were inseparable, sharing hotel rooms and excursions in Sweden. But when they put on their respective jerseys this weekend, that connection will be irrelevant — and friends will become foes.