The No. 14 Michigan hockey team has struggled with a depleted roster all season.

Sophomore forward Jackson Hallum suffered a season-ending injury at the beginning of November. Sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty and junior forward Mark Estapa were each out for weeks prior to the mid-season break, while junior defenseman Ethan Edwards sat out the entire first half of the season recovering from surgery.

Now, sophomore forward Gavin Brindley is day-to-day after getting banged up in Friday’s win over No. 8 Michigan State, thinning the Wolverines’ roster once again.

Depth is crucial for any team. But especially given Michigan’s injury struggles, freshman contributions are shaping up to be even more important as the Wolverines gear up for a tough Big Ten slate — and as they continue searching for their first quality sweep.

“(The freshmen have) been huge,” sophomore forward Josh Eernisse said Tuesday. “All of them have done a really good job stepping up. That transition can be tough.”

For freshman forward Garrett Schifsky, though, the transition looked easy from the get-go. His first two career goals came against Massachusetts in mid-October. Since then, he’s racked up 10 total goals — tied with sophomore forward Frank Nazar III for fourth-highest on the team — and 11 assists on the season.

With Brindley sidelined for game two of Michigan’s most recent series against the Spartans, Schifsky slotted in with McGroarty and Nazar on the top line. Despite the loss, the freshman finished with two assists — both resulting in goals by his new linemate, McGroarty.

“I think a lot of the guys have stepped into their roles and even excelled at them,” Eernisse said. “And they’ve brought a lot of value to the team. If they can continue to build on that and keep playing the way that they are, they’ll be very important for us, especially in the playoffs because they add a lot of depth to our lineup.”

Schifsky is a prime example of someone stepping into their role and excelling. It’s unclear where he’ll be in the lineup going forward, given Brindley’s indefinite status on the injury list. But wherever he ends up, the Wolverines will look for him to continue his impressive freshman campaign.

Fellow freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer has also cemented himself as a key young contributor this year. He potted his fifth goal of the season in Friday’s clash with Michigan State, and he facilitated another score on Saturday by sneaking a backhand pass across the slot for sophomore forward T.J. Hughes to finish.

Moldenhauer seems to be gaining confidence and coming into his own as the season progresses. If he continues on the same trajectory, he could be a dangerous weapon come crunch time for Michigan.

Both Schifsky and Moldenhauer have earned quality minutes, most recently playing on the first and second lines, respectively. Freshman forward Tanner Rowe hasn’t seen the ice quite as much as his aforementioned counterparts, but he scored his first goal against Stonehill on Jan. 12 and has been steadily showing improvement all season. Rounding out the freshman group is defenseman Josh Orrico, who hasn’t dressed much this season but still brings depth to the Wolverines’ roster.

“There’s only four of them this year, but they’ve been huge,” Edwards said. “Great guys off the ice and really good students of the game on the ice. … They always want to have more opportunities on the ice and that’s all you can ask for out of a freshman group, just a hungry group, and they’ve been unreal for us all year.”

Michigan’s freshmen this year may not be the most flashy group of players. However, considering the Wolverines’ injury issues, they need their new guys more than ever to continue taking opportunities and running with them.