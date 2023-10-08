From the get-go, something was off with the Michigan hockey team’s chemistry. The team played frantically, trying to respond to Providence’s unexpected aggression. Pairing that with inability to capitalize on power plays, chemistry on the ice and carelessness with the puck made Michigan look like the worse team.

And today, it was.

In their season opener at Yost Ice Arena, the No. 5 Wolverines (0-1 overall) had a chance to set the tone for their season against the No. 18 Friars (1-0) in an early ranked battle, but fell 4-2 after Providence had a dominant second period spurred by Michigan’s shaky chemistry.

“We got to be way better in a lot of areas,” senior defenseman Jacob Truscott said. “Details matter, (and Providence) was buzzing tonight and we weren’t.”

The opening minutes set the tone for the entire game, with the Friars taking on a dominant, aggressive approach and checking left and right. That led to two penalties within a minute of each other, providing the Wolverines with a 5-on-3 advantage. However, sloppy touches with the puck, intercepted passes and off-target shots let this advantage easily slip away.

Seconds after returning to five-on-five, sophomore Josh Eernisse took advantage of the Friars’ short lapse in their game play. He picked up the puck on the Providence blue line as it changed its skaters, breaking away before the Friars realized what happened. With just goalkeeper Philip Svedeback between him and the goal, Eernisse got the puck into the net, giving Michigan its first lead of the season at 1-0.

“(Eernisse) was really good (and) super physical using his speed,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He’s gonna keep getting better and better every game.”

But success like that was hard to find for the rest of the game, and that dip in play happened right away.

Less than a minute later, Providence did what Michigan couldn’t: capitalize on a power play. With junior forward Mark Estapa in the penalty box, Friars forward Nick Poisson tipped a shot past senior goaltender Noah West into the bottom left of the goal.

As the second period opened, it became evident that the lack of chemistry in the first period was not a lapse, and instead a pattern that would cost the Wolverines the game. The players seemed out of sync, communication between the lines felt nonexistent and possession of the puck was very loose — instead of passing between their lines, they often passed pucks up the ice that met no Michigan players.

“I thought (the chemistry) was okay,” Naurato said. “When we dive into the video it’ll show a lot more, there’s so much going on during the game.”

The film will certainly show Michigan unable to capitalize on its breakaways as well. The Wolverines often struggled to reach the Providence blue line on those chances, either leaving the puck in their trail or allowing Friars sticks to interfere and regain possession.

This lack of control proved costly nine minutes into the second period when Providence skaters Riley Duran and Cal Kiefiuk pushed the puck past West and it slowly slid into the right corner.

The Friars continued to show off what the Wolverines were lacking in their communication and pass completion. They skated the puck up the entire length of the rink, practically unmet by any Michigan skaters, allowing plays like Providence forward Liam Valente’s behind the net stinger, making the score 3-1 and leaving Michigan frantic.

Despite the decreased aggression from both sides in the second period, each team came back aggressive in the third. Graduate defenseman Marshall Warren, for example, received two cross-checking penalties. On the first of the two power plays, Providence forward Bennett Schimek shot from wide and the puck soared through the air and into the top left corner of the goal, burying Michigan in a three-goal deficit.

“When you take that many penalties it ruins momentum,” Truscott said. “ … We’ve got to shut them down.”

As the Friars demonstrated their ability to capitalize on two of their five power plays, the Wolverines came up empty in all three of their chances. That and continued lack of cohesion meant a goal from sophomore winger Gavin Brindley with seven minutes left did nothing but add a glimmer of hope that quickly diminished.

“We have a really close team,” Truscott said. “We didn’t show up tonight, but I believe in these guys and I know we’ll bounce back stronger.”

Growing pains are expected in the beginning, no matter how close a team is. For Michigan, those growing pains led to struggles on the power play, a tough time playing cohesively.

And turning a once festive season-opener to an 0-1 start.