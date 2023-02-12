DETROIT — Sitting in his postgame press conference, freshman forward Frank Nazar III wasted little time to share his feelings on his return to hockey. The Mt. Clemens product quoted Eminem:

“‘It’s why they call me Slim Shady — I’m back.’ ”

After making his debut Friday night in East Lansing against No. 15 Michigan State, Nazar netted his first goal and point of the season at a much needed time in Saturday’s ‘Duel in the D.’ After a goal by Dylan Duke midway through the second period leveled the game at 2-2, Nazar coasted on that newfound energy to score, putting the No. 5 Michigan hockey team into the lead.

Though the Wolverines ceded a goal late in the third to send the game into overtime, Nazar’s goal was not simply a statement of his game, but of the journey it took for him to even find his way into the contest. Shaking the rust off quickly, Nazar confidently rejoined a unit missing key pieces, refusing to miss a beat in a 4-3 overtime win.

“He’s a kid with a lot of confidence, but he’s a thinker,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He’s a student of the game and (I) just wanted to let him know that you don’t have to light the world on fire in game one, so he just waited until game two.”

Despite the momentous occasion, Nazar received not only the clearance to play, but a full-blown green light. Nazar competed on the second line and second power play unit for Michigan, demonstrating his talent and impact. On a night when the Wolverines were down first-line freshman forward Adam Fantilli, Nazar received a rapid top-six promotion.

Training wheels weren’t required.

Nazar jumped at the opportunity to play. Though many players, no matter how seasoned, can often require a transitional period to get up to speed, Nazar didn’t hold back.

Not that he had the choice, though. After a raucously violent first game of the series, Saturday’s ‘Duel’ played out as advertised: a gritty, physical matchup that could make any player sweat. Yet, Nazar stood tall amid it all.

“To me, that’s what I’m here to do,” Nazar said. “I want to play and play in these big games. … I’m glad I got put in and I’m glad (Naurato) believed in me and (I) went out there and helped the team win.”

The most important part of Nazar’s game might not even be what’s physically on the ice though. After an extended break from competition, the temptation to sit back and watch — to defer — could have been alluring. After all, it’s a challenge to physically and mentally attune to a rivalry game even for players who’ve participated all season.

Instead, Nazar displayed what made his game so seamless — the mental transition.

Collecting a Spartan turnover in the neutral zone, Nazar captained a 3-on-1 opportunity in the offensive zone. With freshman forward Gavin Brindley and senior forward Philippe Lapointe calling for the puck on their right-handed strong sides, the chance to pass presented itself.

And Nazar almost bit.

“I was kind of looking for the shot, but I was also thinking pass,” Nazar said. “At the end, I kind of fumbled it. (I was) thinking too much pass, so I kind of faked it and then I was just able to get a hold of it and sneak it in top shelf.”

Skating the fine line between a fake pass and a fumbled puck, Nazar opted to shoot, rifling the puck top-shelf past goaltender Dylan St. Cyr. In a play that could’ve materialized any number of ways, Nazar trusted himself — and goal or not, that speaks more volumes about his play than anything else.

Back again, indeed.

Nazar’s impact, while evident tonight, will be needed for Michigan ahead. His blend of playmaking, scoring and skating ability has the chance to ignite a Michigan lineup that has continuously searched for secondary scoring.

Saturday night, the Wolverines got a taste of what Nazar can bring to the table and what it took for him to return to it. Nazar knows his journey, because it’s just begun. And as Nazar recapped his night inside Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, he left it to Eminem to tell the story:

“So it’s like ‘call your friends, tell them I’m back.’ ”