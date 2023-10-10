Sophomore center Frank Nazar III is returning to the rink hungrier than ever after spending the majority of last season with injury.

But now, Nazar is here, and so is his swagger.

The first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks was sidelined with a hip injury that required surgery. Making his debut in February, he amounted two goals and five assists in 13 games. Now that he is in full health with the No. 6 Michigan hockey team, his ceiling is yet to be discovered.

“He wasn’t supposed to come back last year and he did,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Sunday. “… I think he’s back to being himself and feeling confidence in his body. … Frankie’s getting his swagger back which is really good for us.”

Nazar spent his time off the ice last season prepping for his return and he knows the Wolverines’ brand of hockey and has strong chemistry with his teammates. That’s allowed him to fit seamlessly in the roster during last weekend’s season opener against Providence.

“I feel way better than I did last year,” Nazar said Sunday. “Obviously, coming back from missing a lot of time is pretty hard, especially coming back during playoffs. I luckily had a good crew here that helped me keep my confidence up and help me get back, and I’m thankful for everybody to help me do that.”

Nazar matched his last season’s goal total in the Wolverines’ weekend opener versus Providence with two, both coming in the second game. While it took him time to hit his stride, he came alive in the second game and flashed his potential.

“I think it’s funny when guys like that don’t score the first night,” Naurato said. “You know they’re gonna be really really good (the next day).”

And Nazar proved Naurato right. After a successful challenge by Michigan’s coaches that led to a four-on-four contest in the second period, sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty fed the puck to Nazar, allowing him to tuck his shot into the right corner of the net.

Nazar saw the play coming and was ready for it when it did.

“I hit (McGroarty) on a chance earlier in the game which was pretty similar to that and the goalie made a nice save,” Nazar said. “So when I saw him come around the net, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s definitely gonna pass this to me.’ So I tried to make a play to the net and end up stopping the puck and just put it in.”

The way he understands his teammates is what makes Nazar a key presence on the ice. A previous unsuccessful play stuck in his head, and as it started to unfold again, he was ready to reverse roles and knew his teammate was thinking the same thing.

Last season, Nazar’s injury hindered his ability to contribute for most of the season. But his perseverance and endurance through the injury and return has made him even more determined to succeed this season.

“Every day I think about (the injury),” Nazar said. “It just makes me come to the rink hungrier and just knowing that (I) never know what’s gonna happen. So I just make sure (I’m) getting ready for the ice and warming up really well and when (I) go out there just make the most of it.”

Nazar is making the most of every moment. His role anchoring the top line and his chemistry with his teammates shines through his gameplay.

And as he continues to gain confidence, he is quickly reclaiming his swagger.