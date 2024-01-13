When the No. 15 Michigan hockey team defeated Stonehill 12-4 in its 2024 opener, it allowed for production from each player. And while the top line scored half the goals, the bottom-six forwards had an opportunity to step up and get their name on the board.

And so, enter the fourth line players — freshman forward Tanner Rowe, sophomore forward Kienan Draper and graduate forward Chase Pletzke. Each having standout nights in their Wolverine careers, the trio potted three of the goals of the night and an additional assist.

But while they ended the night on a high, the line didn’t start that way.

Early in the first period, Rowe received a high sticking penalty, sending him to the box and forcing Michigan to kill off a penalty. Less than ten seconds into the penalty, the Skyhawks took advantage of their power play and tied the game at one goal apiece.

While Rowe’s early penalty led to a tie game, he made sure to make up for it. Less than five minutes into the period, Draper won a faceoff in the offensive zone and tipped it back to Rowe, who took a slapshot opportunity and capitalized on it, providing the Wolverines the lead once again at 2-1. Rowe got his special moment with his first goal for Michigan, but it also served as a key moment for the rest of the team.

Because from this moment, the floodgates opened for the Wolverines. They scored eight straight goals, putting the game away early.

And while Rowe’s goal slingshot Michigan into goal after another, this wasn’t his only contribution to the game. He cleared pucks and forced turnovers, reaping the rewards of his efforts at practice.

“In practice, (I’ve been emphasizing) having good habits,” Rowe said. “Doing the little things right and asking the coaches for help in video and everything, so I think that really helped from the break and having a fresh restart, too.”

With Rowe’s breakout game, and the extended playing time that came with it, he helped his linemates make an impact, too.

In the second period, Draper claimed the eighth Wolverine goal of the night, just his second of the season. After slipping and sliding on the ice, Draper quickly stood up and snatched the puck on the Stonehill blue line to force a turnover. He then skated along the left side of the sheet unmarked, allowing him to take a one-on-one shot against the Stonehill netminder that landed in the bottom right corner of the goal. This gave him two points on the night, building a newfound confidence for the fourth line.

“I thought that Draper, Rowe and Pletzke were really good and it was good for them to get a couple points,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “(Rowe) came back (from break) and looks better in the second half and he’s working and it’s good for him to get rewarded. … And Drapes had a couple points too so it’s good to get those guys going.”

Pletzke looked to take advantage of that newfound confidence and capitalize on it. And in the closing minutes of the game with the Wolverines up 10-4, he did, finding his moment at the netfront. Senior defenseman Steven Holtz sent the puck sliding into the boards and graduate Marshall Warren picked it up and passed it to a patient Pletzke who sent it through the Stonehill netminder and two defenseman for his first goal in a Michigan sweater.

“I think this past week in practice, everyone was really working good and trying to find each other and build that chemistry,” Rowe said. “It’s nice to see even (our line) getting points and everyone getting points.”

With Rowe and Pletzke finally getting their moments on the ice and their names on the stat sheet, the fourth line showed up in a big way. Rowe’s goal kickstarted Michigan’s scoring frenzy, and Draper and Pletzke helped sew up the blowout. As evidenced by their 12 goals, when people on all lines produce, the Wolverines’ offense shows no signs of stopping.