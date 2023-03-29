For the second season in a row, two Big Ten hockey teams — Michigan and Minnesota — will play in the Frozen Four. It’s now the fourth time any Big Ten schools have made college hockey’s grandest stage, and the third in which more than one conference representative has made an appearance.

Yet in a decade of the conference, none of those teams have ever won it all. Only two squads have even made the national final. So what has to change?

“I don’t think it’s one thing,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Monday. “I think that the Big Ten is so deep this year from one through seven that it’s prepared teams like us and Minnesota to play in tough games every night. And they’re gonna get even tougher in the Frozen Four.”

As much as a Big Ten gauntlet might prepare the Wolverines and Gophers for their upcoming trip to Tampa, those lessons are for naught if neither team emerges as a national champion. Last season, both teams failed to even reach the title game — Michigan lost to Denver, the eventual champion, in an overtime thriller; Minnesota suffered a blowout at the hands of Minnesota State.

The remaining field could bring a similarly bitter end to either team’s season. Michigan faces Quinnipiac in the first round, a defensively sound team that historically plays disciplined hockey and kills penalties. Minnesota faces Boston University, a team with a potent offense driven by freshman phenom defenseman Lane Hutson.

No matter how many Big Ten slugfests either team survived throughout the conference slate, they have to take both upcoming opponents seriously. After all, it’s the postseason; if you want to win a national championship, you need to beat good teams.

So far, the Big Ten’s postseason performance gives reason to believe that this could be the year. Big Ten teams outscored non-conference opponents 41-9 in the NCAA regionals, including four games in which they eclipsed eight goals.

“We understand that obviously with the scores of the Big Ten games in the first round of the NCAAs is that they put up some big numbers,” BU coach Jay Pandolfo said. “All the teams (have) high powered offense. … We have to make sure that we’re playing our game.”

That plainly illustrates what got the Big Ten here: it can score, and it can score big. Four of the nation’s top 10 scoring offenses come from the Big Ten. Despite being the smallest conference by membership, it accounts for 13.6% of all goals in the NCAA. But if this is really the year the conference wins it all — Michigan or Minnesota — it will also have to defend.

That’s where the iron-sharpens-iron experience that the Big Ten offers might help out. Because when the Wolverines face a potent offense like the Gophers’, they learn better defense on the fly. Learning happens best when mistakes are made, an approach that Michigan hopes to lean on in the next two weeks.

“What you hope (is) through some experience of success and failure throughout the regular season and playoffs that we’ve experienced enough to be ready to do something going into this event,” Naurato said.

The benefit of playing in a tough conference is that teams like Michigan emerge battle-tested. The Wolverines know their strengths and they’re working on their weaknesses. They’re confident they can hang with anyone after a trying Big Ten campaign.

We’ve seen this song and dance before, though. In 2018, the Big Ten scored 13% of the country’s goals and sent to four teams to the NCAA Tournament. Sprinkled across three regional sites, Big Ten teams clinched all three possible Frozen Four bids.

The Big Ten finally seemed destined to reach the pinnacle of college hockey. But it had to run through NCHC juggernaut Minnesota-Duluth. After a grueling championship game, the Bulldogs skated off with a 2-1 National Championship win over Notre Dame. Once again, the Big Ten skated off emptyhanded.

If the Big Ten can buck the trend this time depends on whether each team can use that Big Ten battle-testing to its advantage in Tampa. Clearly there’s an opportunity, but it’s on Michigan and Minnesota to seize it.

Otherwise, both teams — and Big Ten hockey as a whole — might skate off hanging its head for yet another year.