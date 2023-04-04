It’s not unusual for college hockey players to experience a little homecoming if they make the Frozen Four. For players hailing from places like Boston, Pittsburgh or St. Paul, playing for a national championship in their hometown is nothing out of the ordinary.

But when a place like Tampa, Fla., hosts the Frozen Four? Certainly the player base is smaller than any of those hockey hotbeds. And yet, it’s a homecoming nonetheless for Estero natives Gavin Brindley and Seamus Casey. As the two freshman phenoms play for the Michigan hockey team in the Frozen Four just two hours from where they grew up, they hope that future Florida hockey stars might be watching them from the stands.

“All the little kids at my rink and where we’re from, like how do they not see that and just see how special that is?” Casey said Tuesday. “Especially (when) they see two kids that just grew up the same exact way they did. You know, it’s pretty cool.”

Now, calling it the exact same upbringing might be stretching the truth a little — partially because Casey is being humble. Back when he and Brindley first laced up their skates, their path to even the college level seemed precarious. There wasn’t a AAA hockey team in the state, let alone the infrastructure for serious development.

But Casey, Brindley and some other local players in Florida AA hockey helped form a team. Alongside players like Boston College goaltender commit Jacob Fowler and Providence forward commit Clint Levens, they helped build the state’s first AAA program in 2018: the Florida Alliance.

That not only allowed Casey and Brindley to keep playing together — Brindley estimated it to be about 13 years skating side by side — but it also helped build a pathway for future Floridian hockey players to follow.

“You try to stay in Florida for as long as you can before you leave because that’s kind of the M.O.,” Brindley said. “Kids in Florida think they have to leave pretty young because the age group isn’t strong enough but we got really lucky. The ’04 group was really strong.”

Strong might be an understatement. Brindley and Casey both claimed that from ages 10 to 12, their youth team went two years without losing a game. While the Florida Alliance itself might not have owned such a banner-worthy accomplishment, it nonetheless paved the way for the future of Florida AAA.

Coming up behind them are plenty of other younger players. Not only former teammates entering college hockey in the coming seasons, but also youth players who might be watching them from the stands of Amalie Arena this week. USA Hockey reported 60,190 total players in its Southeastern region in 2021-22, the second highest of all 12 regions. That compares to just 46,551 players and sixth place a decade prior.

Much of that growth lies in Florida’s newfound hockey craze. Spurred in part by the Tampa Bay Lightning’s recent back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships and 2022 NHL regular season champion Florida Panthers, hockey is becoming a hot commodity in one of the country’s warmest states.

That success can be sustained by the options that Casey and Brindley helped build. The Florida Alliance has thrived since that inaugural season. In 2022, development program Total Package Hockey took the Alliance under its family of teams. Run by Gavin’s father, Ryan Brindley, TPH-Estero includes access to robust coaching and skill development resources for future players. That could continue to strengthen the game in Florida for the future.

If those Floridian players want to look toward their futures, they can look at what Casey and Brindley are doing now. On college hockey’s biggest stage in the Frozen Four, the buzz surrounding them has reached a roar. Dozens upon dozens of Floridian family and friends want to experience their hometown heroes take the ice, and they won’t have to travel far to do so.

“I just told my parents to deal with it,” Brindley admitted. “All my buddies are texting me — every text I get I just forward to them. They deal with it.”

While Casey and Brindley play for a national championship this week at the Frozen Four — the third ever held in Tampa — their presence might as well be a trophy for their communities. From a community where playing hockey used to mean leaving the state altogether, that duo helped strengthen the roots that future peers can draw from too.

As those hometown heroes make their triumphant return this week, the future of college hockey could be watching them. A future that’s not just in some northern city far away from them, but also in their own backyard.