It’s important for teams to both start and finish strong.

For much of the No.14 Michigan hockey team’s season, the bookends of its games haven’t been up to par. The first period is often an acclimation, and the final minutes of the third have been detrimental to its record. The middle has typically been the center of the action — but the entire game needs to be aligned from end-to-end to ensure a win.

While the final 30 minutes proved costly to the Wolverines in Saturday’s matchup against No.18 St. Cloud, the first half showed prowess that carried them to the eventual 3-3 tie. Michigan’s scoring-dominant first period and ability to capitalize on minute chances showed that it could carry the momentum from Friday’s win into the opening of the second game. While it ultimately wasn’t enough to secure a sweep, the Wolverines’ improvements in the first period were crucial to the tie.

“You win a game, you’re not satisfied,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey said. “You’ve got to come out and play better the next night. (But) I thought we had a pretty good start.”

In the opening 90 seconds of the game, the momentum was in Michigan’s favor. Sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke not only gave them the first goal of the game, but also scored his first goal as a Wolverine. Duke ripped a shot to the top-shelf over the Husky netminder’s shoulder. His ability to capitalize on the lightly-marked shot in the early seconds of the game showed his accuracy and hockey IQ, which carried the team through most of the first period.

“(Duke is) playing great offensively and defensively,” Casey said. “He’s been creating a lot of offense so it was good to see him finally get that (goal).”

With 40 seconds left in the first period, the early-game success continued. Senior defenseman Jacob Truscott passed the puck to sophomore forward Frank Nazar III who was waiting at the netfront. However, this pass got intercepted by a St. Cloud defenseman, who in an attempt to clear the puck, caused a ripple effect. While clearing, the puck hit the stick of another Husky, and flew in a parabolic motion over the heads of every player, behind the St. Cloud netminder and into the goal.

Michigan was overpowered by St. Cloud on the stat sheet in shots for the entire game, but the deficit was most apparent in the first period, showing shortcomings in the frame despite the improvements. The Huskies notched 12 shots on goal to the Wolverines’ five. And yet, Michigan netted two pucks while St. Cloud netted none.

Giving the Wolverines a 2-0 lead going into the second period, Duke and Truscott revealed not only their ability to be at the right place at the right time, but where to pass the puck to ensure it reaches the net. Both were unconventional goals, but the early lead was a breath of fresh air — until it turned hazardous. Michigan revealed to its opponents that it doesn’t need as many opportunities to create a significant and early lead. It just needs to hold on.

“This weekend in general we took a lot of steps forward,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “We had a good start, they took it to us too at different times and that’s the game, it goes back and forth with the momentum shifts.”

The front half of the matchup against St. Cloud proved sturdy, but the lead the Wolverines gave themselves going into the third was ultimately insufficient, and the Huskies denied Michigan a much needed sweep to a ranked opponent.