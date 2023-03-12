The blueprint was always there. It was never a question of talent, or game plan.

It was always about the execution.

Disciplined, clean, five-on-five hockey. Capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes and playing the best even-strength game possible. It’s dangerously simple, but for the No. 4 Michigan hockey team (23-11-3 overall, 13-10-2 Big Ten), it made all the difference in its 7-3 Big Ten semifinal victory over No. 9 Ohio State (20-14-3, 11-11-2).

“I think our five-on-five game is one of the best in the country,” freshman forward Gavin Brindely said. “When we stay disciplined, we’re out of the box, (and) I think we’re a tough team to beat.”

The Wolverines have preached the necessity of their even-strength play all season. Yet, as the most penalized team in college hockey averaging nearly 18 penalty minutes per contest, Michigan rarely has the opportunity to showcase that skillset.

Nevertheless, thanks to zero penalty minutes and evidently clean play, the Wolverines couldn’t script a better first period if they drew it up themselves. Gifted a 1-0 lead by freshman forward Gavin Brindley 23 seconds into the game, Michigan came out with an energy that continuously overwhelmed the Buckeyes.

“We got pucks in, got pucks behind them, rim to the bottom on their (defense) a lot and just prevented us from turning the puck over in the neutral zone,” senior forward Nick Granowicz said. “… They couldn’t get as many opportunities as they did last time.”

Up 3-0 just 10 minutes into the frame, the Wolverines’ successful play was contagious. Finished checks, pucks dumped in deep and five-foot passes all compounded toward controlling play well into the second period.

But what was perhaps most impressive: Michigan refrained from any penalties for more than 30 minutes — a nearly insurmountable task in previous contests. The Wolverines had preached the same keys to success all season. And they had finally begun to click.

That is, until a cross-checking penalty committed by sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes put Michigan wholly on the defensive for the first time all night.

Just 18 seconds later, a cross-crease tap-in by forward Jake Wise gave Ohio State life and cut the deficit to 3-1. In classic fashion, the only team that could beat the Wolverines was themselves. Throughout the entire night, when Michigan strayed away from its discipline — and thus five-on-five play — it opened the door for the Buckeyes.

“That was another point of emphasis this week — discipline,” Granowicz said. “Play between the whistles, don’t let them get in between our heads. Don’t take any extra penalties we don’t need to. We like our chances five-on-five.”

And while a 4-1 goal by freshman forward Adam Fantilli momentarily assuaged the damage, the Wolverines fell back into their old ways as an errant trip by sophomore forward Mark Estapa once again reopened the door for Ohio State, as it converted on the powerplay for a 4-2 score early in the third period.

Though it eventually pulled away, Michigan’s deviations from five-on-five play were the only moments that kept the Buckeyes from sinking.

“It kind of got goofy at the end of the second, or the beginning of the third where they were calling more penalties,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “But I thought our guys did a great job of being disciplined.”

The Wolverines did not play nearly as perfect a game in the third period. As the desperation of the waning minutes of Ohio State’s Big Ten Tournament run propelled it toward the chaos and disruption that earned it success thus far, the Buckeyes pressed on the gas. Ohio State kept it interesting, converting on a six-on-five goal courtesy of its own empty net for its final tally.

Yet as the puck slid across the goal line for two empty net goals that iced the game, Michigan won a resounding 7-3 contest to clinch a spot in next week’s Big Ten Championship game. Now, they’ll face Minnesota in the Twin Cities for the second season in a row, defending last season’s Big Ten Championship hanging in the balance.

An achievement that, despite the ups and downs of a regular season managed by a first-year interim head coach and an overwhelmingly youthful roster, was the culmination of a year’s worth of growth and development. In a game that played out in the style the Wolverines strove toward all year.

They couldn’t have scripted it any better.