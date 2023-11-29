From “Barzo” to “Big Eern” to “Duker,” the No. 13 Michigan hockey team has no shortage of playful nicknames. In this case, they apply to graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski, sophomore forward Josh Eernisse and junior forward Dylan Duke, respectively.

Sometimes, though, the nicknames have a little more meaning behind them.

For freshman forward Garrett Schifsky, who currently leads the country in even-strength goals, his teammates have designated him “even-strength man” — as senior defenseman Steven Holtz said Tuesday with a chuckle.

And in the wake of major injuries to three of the Wolverines’ key forwards — sophomore Jackson Hallum, junior Mark Estapa and sophomore Rutger McGroarty — Schifsky’s production has become paramount for Michigan.

“He’s been great, especially as a freshman to be able to step up and have the role that he’s had,” Eernisse said. “ … For him to be able to step up and have that role, especially with guys injured, it’s huge for the team. He does a lot of things really well out there.”

Against No. 17 St. Cloud State this past Friday, Schifsky — who has been especially effective in road games — flicked a backhand shot behind the Huskies’ netminder for his eighth goal of the season. The play brought about an uncharacteristically loud eruption from the crowd, a response that seemed out of the ordinary for a goal scored by the visiting team.

But for Schifsky, an Andover, Minn. native, the weekend actually served as a sort of homecoming. In fact, according to Eernisse — who also hails from Minnesota — Schifsky’s friends and family showed out big in St. Cloud. Even his dog made an appearance.

“It was kind of funny because we each had a lot of friends, family and people at the game,” Eernisse said. “(Schifsky) had a lot more than I did, I think he had 50-60 people. So when he scored there, it almost sounded like a mini section to himself.”

However, Schifsky still performs when he doesn’t have a mini section to himself. His consistency has proven to be a huge strength, especially amid the ups and downs of the Wolverines’ season thus far.

“You just know what you’re gonna get (out of Schifsky),” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He’s hard.”

Schifsky wins solo battles all over the ice and excels with the puck on his stick, even as he has bounced around the offensive lines. In addition to his eight goals, he has secured eight assists throughout the season and established himself as a reliable scoring threat.

“He gets in the areas, he wins his battles, he finishes hits, he’s hard to play against,” Eernisse said. “And then when you get him the puck, I mean, it finds the back of the net quite a bit.”

Despite his success, Schifsky can’t keep the Wolverines afloat all by himself.

With Hallum out for the rest of the season and Estapa and McGroarty gone for at least this upcoming series against Notre Dame — before the Wolverines enter a six-week break — Michigan needs other players to follow Schifsky’s lead and take on larger roles.

“(Schifsky has) stepped up, he’s been unbelievable for us,” Holtz said. “We need that from everyone, including myself. We need the upperclassmen to step up — freshmen, sophomores, juniors, everyone. It’s a team effort, so we need more guys to step up like that.”

Even as a freshman, the “even-strength man” has set the standard for the Wolverines as they fight through injuries and inconsistency.

To survive another weekend, Michigan will likely need more players to share the weight of their injured forwards’ absences — and maybe more meaningful nicknames can be coined in the process.