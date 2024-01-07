PLYMOUTH — As Michigan coach Brandon Naurato talked postgame about his team’s win over the U.S. National Team Development Program, he couldn’t keep the smile off his face when discussing one player in particular.

Junior defenseman Ethan Edwards played his first game of the season for the No. 15 Michigan hockey team on Saturday after spending months rehabbing from an offseason surgery. He made his presence known with two goals and an assist in the 5-1 exhibition victory, much to the delight of his coach.

“It’s awesome, I’m smiling,” Naurato said. “Ethan Edwards is a big part of the team, and it’s huge to have him back.”

Edwards used the first period to get reacclimated to the speed and intensity of the game. His passes weren’t quite as crisp as he would have liked, and some of his puck mishandles led to turnovers.

What wasn’t lacking, though, was his speed and endurance. Paired with senior defenseman Jacob Truscott — a stalwart of the Wolverines’ defense — Edwards spent as much time on the ice as anyone, if not more.

“I thought my legs were good all game right off the start,” Edwards said. “I just had to shake off some rust with the hands and be better with my passing. But other than that, I thought I just got better throughout the game, and it was a good one. It was fun.”

Edwards helped make the night fun with his first point of the night, an assist on T.J. Hughes’ power play goal that opened the scoring for Michigan in the first period. He had other chances to make an offensive impact throughout the first two periods, but failed to capitalize, appearing visibly frustrated at times when he came up short.

The third period, however, was a different story. On a power-play opportunity six minutes into the period, Edwards rifled in a one-timer, using his momentum coming up from the blue line to power his shot. And five minutes later, he scored again. This time, he won possession of the puck off a draw in his own defensive zone and started a two-on-one opportunity heading to the opposite end. With numbers to distract the defenseman, Edwards walked in for the unassisted score.

For a defenseman who scored four goals all of last season, Edwards offensive showcase in the exhibition game was perhaps unexpected — but all the more meaningful to mark his first game back in action.

“A little bit of uncharted territory there, but I’m glad I could produce tonight, get the power play going,” Edwards said. “And then that nice two-on-one, I don’t know really what happened on that one, but like I said, it’s just good to be back.”

And the Wolverines clearly benefited from having him back. Even early in the game when he wasn’t scoring, he still held down the fort defensively, contesting shots and preventing open looks. As an alternate captain and experienced member of the team, just his presence on the ice was valuable for Michigan.

“He’s a big key part on our back end,” senior goaltender Noah West said. “He’s a junior now, so he’s been here for three years. So that veteran presence on the back end is important going into the second half.”

In his first game of the season, Edwards didn’t just play. He arrived with a bang. With two goals in the span of five minutes, Edwards polished any early rust right off. And now, he’s officially back, hoping to help the Wolverines right the ship and orchestrate a second half surge.