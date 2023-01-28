After a 7-3 victory over No. 6 Penn State and its first competitive win on a Friday since Nov. 11, high spirits were plausibly apt for the No. 7 Michigan hockey team.

Yet only one was found.

Although the Wolverines had won an important Big Ten matchup, they remained unsatisfied with the 54-shot shellacking they left in front of junior goaltender Erik Portillo. Time and time again, they pointed to a lone bright spot: Portillo.

“Erik keeps us in a lot of games,” freshman forward Rutger McGroarty said. “He’s a ballplayer. He puts his body in front of the puck that’s for sure. Like I said, how many shots was it, like 58?”

Fifty-four, with 3 goals allowed.

“51 saves, that’s a good night,” McGroarty continued. “We gotta play better in front of him.”

Fifty-one saves is good — good for second most in a Michigan hockey game since the 1997-98 season.

Michigan can’t say it was caught by surprise. The Nittany Lions’ bread and butter rests on their high-flying, shooting game style. Averaging more than 40 shots per game, Penn State knows how to get pucks on net. Moreover, in their previous matchups with the Wolverines earlier this season, the Nittany Lions unleashed a blistering 46 and 35 shots. Michigan knows Penn State’s formula, yet it’s hard to stop.

Thus, when the Wolverines couldn’t slow the avalanche of shots coming their way, the onus fell on Portillo to stem the bleeding.

In characteristic fashion, Portillo made his busy night look routine. Michigan allowed numerous second- and third-chance opportunities, yet Portillo remained unfazed. The Nittany Lions blistering offensive scheme meant pucks heading toward the net at all times, and Portillo rose to the challenge. The Wolverines are no stranger to surrendering chances, but Portillo continuously alleviated the consequences Friday night.

“They throw a lot of pucks at the net,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “They high flip, they always have a lot of shots. High danger chances is what I’d be worried about and they probably had a lot of them. I thought Portillo was great.”

Despite the Wolverines four goal final margin, the game often looked like a battle for survival. Throughout the night, sights of Michigan defenders lying sprawled out in front of Portillo became commonplace as Penn State’s offense attempted to score through sheer overwhelming chances.

It’s a strategy that’s worked in the past. In perhaps their weakest game of the season — the Wolverines 7-2 loss to Ohio State on Jan. 13 — saw them surrender 52 shots. Portillo was left hung out to dry.

This time though, the script was flipped. While Portillo was not to blame for the Buckeyes fiasco, his Herculean effort Friday emphasized the role he plays for Michigan. Portillo can only revive the Wolverines so many times. Luckily for them, tonight was simply another example of his excellence, instead of another dooming Friday loss.

Portillo provided relief for his team, and as freshman forward Adam Fantilli put it, it’s time for them to repay the favor:

“(It) wasn’t the best game we could’ve played,” Fantilli said. “We need to tighten up our (defensive) zone and be more accountable out there.”

Accountability has been a discussion for Michigan long before Friday night. Nevertheless, luckily for the Wolverines, Portillo once again held up his end of the bargain.

Yet expecting that every night is a luxury. And for Michigan, without Portillo’s relief, a Friday night win could have been much, much different.