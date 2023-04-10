

After three years at Michigan, junior goaltender Erik Portillo has officially joined the Los Angeles Kings organization, signing an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL’s Ontario reign and forgoing his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Portillo’s draft rights were traded to the Kings in March 2023 for another third round pick. By signing a tryout with Ontario, Portillo seems poised for an NHL contract this offseason in a similar manner to past Wolverines Thomas Bordeleau and Brendan Brisson.

Portillo, originally hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden, joined the Wolverines in the 2020-21 season and started as the backup to former goaltender Strauss Mann. In his sophomore season, Portillo broke out, posting a .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals against average all while leading the nation in saves. Those numbers made him a Mike Richter Award semifinalist, Big Ten Goaltender of the Year semifinalist and the most outstanding player at the Big Ten Tournament.

In his second year as the starter, Portillo’s numbers saw a slight regression, but Michigan saw similar success. Again, it won the Big Ten Championship with Portillo between the pipes, and again it made the Frozen Four behind his stout goaltending.

With Portillo’s NCAA career over, the Wolverines will be forced to find another goalie to take Portillo’s place. Portillo’s backup, Noah West, is currently in the transfer portal, but he may return, and Michigan already has landed a skilled goalie recruit in Marcus Brannman.

With Portillo’s collegiate career now in the rearview mirror, he leaves behind two straight Big Ten Tournament championships, two Frozen Four appearances and 60 wins.

That also leaves big shoes to fill — and who exactly fills them is still up in the air.