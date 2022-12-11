Ask anyone on the No. 6 Michigan hockey team about junior goaltender Erik Portillo, and they’ll say he’s the best goalie in college hockey.

He hasn’t always played like it this season, though. With a 47th-best .904 save percentage, Portillo’s performance has often fit into the middle of the pack more than it has the top. Letting in two saveable goals on Friday night in a loss to rival Michigan State was only a reminder of his struggles thus far.

But on Saturday, Portillo stepped up in a major way. He saved 36 of 37 shots he faced, leading the Wolverines (12-7-1 overall, 4-6 Big Ten) to victory over the 12th-ranked Spartans (12-7-1, 6-5-1), 2-1.

Michigan desperately needed Portillo’s efforts, as from the first draw, the game opened up right away. Both teams flew back and forth down the ice, relying on rush chances to generate offense early. But a high-paced game turned into another goalie duel, as shots flew off their pads, rebounds bounced around the offensive zones and neither team finished a chance.

Finally, on Michigan’s second power play chance of the first period, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes’ one-timer glanced off the hand of sophomore forward Dylan Duke, pinballing past Michigan State goaltender Dylan St. Cyr’s outstretched glove. The lucky shot broke a six-game scoreless drought on the man advantage and put the Wolverines up 1-0.

But when the Spartans came out of the first intermission with a renewed energy, Michigan began to retreat onto its heels. They fired off the first six shots of the period, forcing Portillo to step up. As the last line of defense against a slew of high-danger chances, Portillo turned away each one, giving the Wolverines space to settle back in.

And as plenty of fruitless Michigan offensive possessions gave way to Michigan State rushes, Portillo stopped them all. Between acrobatic saves and stymied breakaways, Portillo played like nothing short of a brick wall.

With Portillo commanding the defensive zone behind it, the transition offense got to work with two minutes left in the second period. Senior defenseman Keaton Pehrson fed a cross-ice pass to freshman forward T.J. Hughes on the rush, who redirected it into the open right side to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Spartans opened the third period firing in hopes of a comeback, but Portillo held steady still. Even with near-constant pressure on his shoulders — with the Wolverines mustering just two shots in the period — he continued to save nearly every shot he faced, keeping their lead intact.

Though Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua ricocheted a puck in with 4.9 seconds left to end Portillo’s shutout hopes, Portillo’s stellar efforts made that one last-minute lapse too little, too late.

And while his play hasn’t always matched it this season, on Saturday, Portillo proved once again what he can be when he is at his best.