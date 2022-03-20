MINNEAPOLIS — When sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo stood up to leave the press conference podium after fielding questions following the No. 4 Michigan hockey team’s Big Ten Championship victory over No. 2 Minnesota, Michigan coach Mel Pearson — sitting beside him and next in line to answer questions — got to his feet as well.

“I’m gonna give my big guy a hug,” Pearson said, his clothes drenched from the post-game celebration, embracing Portillo.

It was a hug an entire season in the making.

After starting every game for the Wolverines and performing consistently throughout the season, Michigan needed its goaltender to elevate his game for the Big Ten Tournament and in anticipation of NCAA Regionals beginning next week. Throughout the first three games of the conference tournament, Portillo delivered, allowing only two goals in that span.

But just over thirty seconds into the the conference championship, Portillo’s looked like he wouldn’t be able to emulate his past performances in the season’s biggest game thus far.

After getting beat on a breakaway goal by forward Jaxon Nelson to open the affair, he locked down the game. Portillo built off a series of stellar postseason showings to acrobatically travel from post to post, establishing a restricted area in the crease and allowing the Wolverines’ skaters to build a three goal lead by the second period.

His performance not only lifted Michigan towards its first Big Ten Tournament Championship since 2016, it earned Portillo Most Outstanding Player and all-tournament honors.

“We’ve seen that all year,” Pearson said of Portillo’s latest gem. “… He’s been our team MVP. … We gave him too many out-numbered rushes, too many opportunities and Eric kept us in the game when we needed to.”

Besides two last-minute goals coming from a combination of penalties and a pulled goalie — giving the Golden Gophers multi-men advantages in the game’s waning minutes — Portillo lived up to his billing of the team’s MVP.

After getting beat on the game’s initial breakaway attempt, the odd-man rushes kept coming from Minnesota with speed throughout the first period. And unlike the first opportunity, Portillo had an answer.

Every. Single. Time.

Whether it was multiple saves from the splits or managing physicality around the net, Portillo’s performance following the first goal stymied the Golden Gophers’ potent offense, buying the Wolverines’ attack time to bury Minnesota’s early lead.

“He’s the best goalie in college hockey for a reason,” freshman forward Dylan Duke said. “And he showed that tonight, he was unbelievable.”

Once Portillo found his groove after handling the series of dangerous breakaways early, he couldn’t be stopped. All he could do was stop pucks.

Midway through the second period and with Michigan building a 4-1 lead behind Portillo’s play, the jumbotron in 3M Arena at Mariucci presented a message of hope amid the Golden Gophers’ deficit. It played a montage of comeback scenes from sports movies, leading the crowd towards a synchronized and rhythmic clap with the video’s music, and culminating with a coach saying: ‘It isn’t over till I say it is.’

Portillo, however, decided the game was — in fact — over, extending his flurry of game-defining saves late into the contest.

“I think he should have been the Big Ten goalie of the year,” Pearson said. “… We see him every day, we see him every game … he should be in the Richter conversation.”

By the third period, it was clear that the Golden Gophers had no answer to Portillo’s prowess. Foreshadowing the game’s shambolic end, a Minnesota skater shoved senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg into Portillo following a save, leading to a scuffle in front of the net as the Golden Gophers searched desperately for a spark.

When that spark finally came for Minnesota via late penalties, it was too little, too late.

The Golden Gophers’ late goals became a distant memory, replaced by the memory of Portillo’s 25-save performance. The night finished with Portillo hoisting the Big Ten Championship trophy into the air, skating towards a contingent of Michigan fans near the boards as his teammates surrounded him in elation.