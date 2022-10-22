SAULT STE. MARIE — As the No. 5 Michigan hockey team (4-1, overall) took to the ice against Lake Superior State (0-2-1) on Friday night, the newness of the regular season hadn’t completely worn off. While embarking on their first road trip, debuting new lines and wearing new jerseys, the Wolverines were looking for a different result following their season’s first loss to Boston University last Sunday.

And with a 5-2 victory over the Lakers, Michigan found what it wanted. But it wasn’t a victory powered by any of the “newness,” rather a gritty one characterized by a commanding early play from its first line.

It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to get going as the first line made its presence felt just 45 seconds into the matchup when sophomore forward Dylan Duke dangled a Lake Superior defenseman. Duke subsequently wired a pass to freshman forward Adam Fantilli, who ripped a one-timer top-shelf and gave Michigan an early lead.

However, the goal didn’t necessarily equate to momentum and the Wolverines’ pace slowed a decent amount after. This allowed the Lakers to control the start of the first period by winning puck battles and maintaining possession in the offensive end, and they built an early shot advantage in the process.

But the first line once again disrupted Lake Superior’s momentum as midway through the first third they bull rushed the net on a breakout led by junior defenseman Jacob Truscott and Fantilli potted another on the resulting rebound.

After that point, the Wolverines seized momentum and dominated the rest of the first period with an effective forecheck. All of Michigan, and especially the first line, kept the puck in the offensive end and overwhelmed the Lakers goalie Ethan Langenegger with shot after shot. And the persistence paid off as Truscott added another tally late in the period on a flukey floating point shot that Langenegger misjudged.

With a fourth goal being added by freshman forward Kienan Draper early in the second, the Wolverines had amassed a commanding early lead. But from that point onwards, Michigan looked lackluster. The speed and forecheck that had powered its offense early evaporated, and for the remainder of the contest, the two sides grappled for momentum with the Lakers often winning.

Lake Superior slowed the Wolverines’ offense by forcing them to play a different brand of hockey. The Lakers crowded the middle and cut off end to end rushes, and it stymied the Wolverines. And from this they were able to build an offense of their own by holding possession deep with solid boards play. They capitalized on this twice, first with a chipped one timer in the slot in the second period, and again early in the third on a power play rush.

Midway through the third, though, Michigan settled down once again and regained control of the game. It couldn’t quite get its offense jump started completely. But it wouldn’t matter, because despite the fact that the Lakers controlled that latter portions of the game, the deficit was large for them to overcome.

Fantilli completed the hat trick right at the end with a late empty netter to make the score 5-2 and remove all doubt.

They figured out how to combat the Wolverines’ speed eventually, but not before the first line had already feasted, and it cost them.

In a new environment, with much of the roster in new positions, Michigan found a path to victory. But that path stemmed directly from the offensive group that stuck together, one that had already established a rhythm that worked.