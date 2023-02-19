CLEVELAND — For a moment, Dylan and Tyler Duke took it all in.

Standing side-by-side at center ice midway through the Faceoff on the Lake between the No. 4 Michigan hockey team and No. 10 Ohio State, the two brothers stared out at the crowd. In a sea of 45,000 people, 400 of their closest friends and family watched them on the biggest stage.

As much as the outdoor game was about the novelty of college hockey in the open air, it was also about the Dukes.

“It was a lot of fun for my grandparents and family and friends in the area to see me and Tyler on the ice at the same time back here in Cleveland,” Dylan said after a 4-2 loss to his brother’s team. “So it’s definitely a really cool experience and it’s something that Tyler and I will be able to talk about for the rest of our lives.”

But as much as the brothers share Cleveland roots, they’ve taken diverging paths on the ice. Tyler is a freshman defenseman for Ohio State. And despite being from a family full of Buckeyes fans, Dylan is a sophomore forward for archrival Michigan.

How exactly does a kid who grew up 20 miles south of Cleveland — born into a family that bleeds scarlet and gray — end up playing for Michigan?

Allow him to explain:

“When I was younger, a kid on my team that I looked up to, one of my linemates, his parents were from Michigan so he was a huge Michigan fan,” sophomore forward Dylan Duke said. “I always wanted to be like him so I kind of became a Michigan fan.”

Ironically, that linemate — Jack Henry Muha — went on to play ACHA hockey for Ohio State. Dylan’s brother Tyler, meanwhile, kept his loyalties with the local Buckeyes. He rescinded a verbal commitment with Notre Dame to play in Columbus.

All that led to this moment, when Dylan and Tyler faced each other where they grew up. For a monumental moment in one of college sports’ storied rivalries, the game also meant the world for their family.

And that’s seemingly true about every matchup between the fierce competitors. From last year’s exhibition between Michigan and the U.S. National Team Development Program or this season’s four-game slate, the brothers seem to gravitate toward one another on the ice.

Saturday’s matchup placed the rivalry firmly in Tyler’s hands. Scoring a shorthanded, game-winning goal near the end of the second period, his team never trailed in a statement victory. Dylan finished pointless in the loss, while the power play he played on went 0-for-7.

But even so, the Duke saga transcended the play on the ice. The game’s pomp and circumstance seemed to center around the Duke family. Whether it was the brothers sharing pregame interviews or the cameras pointing to their mom, Sharon, in the stands, Saturday’s tilt in Cleveland was a bona fide family reunion.

“It’s just something that we’re going to remember for a long time and something that we got to enjoy with our family,” Tyler said. “And I think that’s the most important thing, because we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them.”

Family might mean everything for the Dukes, but that doesn’t mean it’s all sweet on the ice. Both played for victory on Saturday, and Tyler came out on top with his triumphant goal. Playing his hardnosed style along the boards and scrumming with the Wolverines after whistles, he bought into the rivalry atmosphere.

Still, the brothers maintained that what happens on the ice doesn’t affect their relationship. They’re still family at the end of the day.

“We talk about it all the time just bickering at each other,” Tyler said. “It’s what brothers do. We’re so close in age, so kind of our whole lives we’ve been each other’s best friends.”

In one of college hockey’s biggest games of the season, the Duke family starred. Because as much as the matchup meant for Big Ten standings — both teams are tied in a race for second place in the conference — and the seasons of their respective teams, the game also marked a monumental moment for the Dukes and for their Cleveland roots.

In front of the town they’re proud to call home, they got to take in just how far they’ve come.