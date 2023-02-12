DETROIT — On Saturday night in Detroit in the 337th iteration of a bitter, century-old rivalry, the No. 5 Michigan and No. 15 Michigan State hockey teams were playing with an added incentive. It wasn’t just about standings, or the trophy for the victor, or even the sold out crowd — both teams were playing for tradition.

The Wolverines were hungry to uphold their tradition of dominance in the contest with a sixth straight ‘Duel in the D’ victory. And in sharp contrast, the strongest Spartans team in years was looking to break tradition and reinsert themselves into the rivalry.

But at the final buzzer, it was Michigan (20-9-1 overall, 12-8 Big Ten) who emerged victorious over Michigan State (15-15-1, 9-11-2) again hoisting the Iron D ) on the strength of moments of opportune, impassioned scoring in an intense matchup.

Before the contest had even started, it was apparent that the Wolverines’ game plan would have to be altered in response to star freshman forward Adam Fantilli’s one game suspension for fighting. Freshman forward TJ Hughes was chosen to take his place on the first line, and it was Hughes who finally broke a dreary 15 minute stalemate with a one-timed rebound goal on the powerplay.

But, almost immediately after Hughes’ goal however, the game’s intensity ratcheted up and Michigan State’s forward Miroslav Mucha responded emphatically with a goal just two minutes later to send both sides into the break tied 1-1. Mucha’s goal sent a message that carried both teams throughout the night, neither side was going to give the other a moment to breathe.

Each time the Wolverines pressed, or leveled hits, or created chances, the Spartans came right back and did the same. And the flow went both ways. When forward Jeremy Davidson put the Spartans up halfway through the second, it took only a minute and a half for Michigan to have reversed the score with back-to-back goals from sophomore forward Dylan Duke and freshman forward Frankie Nazar III.

Duke scored first, tipping a floating point shot into the back of the net. Then Nazar broke free seconds later and wired a puck top shelf for his first career goal before motioning.

It seemed as if everything the Spartans did, the Wolverines had to try to one up, and vice-versa, even when it came to penalties. Each time Michigan took ill-advised penalties, Michigan State, unwilling to be outdone, took unnecessary misconducts of their own.

But even with the Wolverines leading heading into the third period, there was never a moment where they were firmly in control of the night’s outcome. Michigan State pressed repeatedly, but was over and over again stymied by Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo. However, the tension only grew.

It was clear that for the first time of the night, one side had taken the reins. And with just under five minutes to play, the Spartans finally capitalized as defenseman Michael Underwood slipped a shot from the point past Portillo five hole to bring both sides level.

With the game even and ready to be decided by the next team to step up, it turned back into a tossup. Both sides pressuring, and then immediately being responded to with pressure. But it was the Wolverines who had the final say as sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes capitalized with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to win the game.

In a thrilling game capitalized by a lack of control, it was fitting that the victor was decided by just one shot, with less than one second to play.