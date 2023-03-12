Ten minutes into its Big Ten Tournament semifinal, the Michigan hockey team was in almost the exact same position it had been a week earlier in the quarterfinal — ahead multiple goals, and buzzing.

But, a week earlier, that energy dissipated. The Wolverines saw their three goal lead over Wisconsin slip away progressively, and with three minutes to play they were tied. The last-place-in-the-conference Badgers had clawed their way back into a contest that they looked lost in early on, and were only quelled by a last minute offensive explosion.

On Saturday against No. 9 Ohio State however, the start to the game remained much the same for Michigan — three goals in 10 minutes — but the follow through was vastly different. Over a much better opponent, the Wolverines connected the dots between early scoring and sustained pressure in a way they have struggled with at points this season.

“The start’s great, like we’ve seen how that’s gone in the past when we score a couple quick ones,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “We didn’t let our foot off the gas, and that was what I’m most proud of them for. Obviously (Ohio State) is a good team and they’re gonna make a push at times, and you just have to weather the storm.”

That storm brewing in a team with its back against the wall often portends doom, but up 3-0 after scoring 23 seconds, four minutes and 10 minutes into the contest, Michigan wouldn’t succumb to the Buckeyes’ pressure. The Wolverines didn’t curl into a defensive shell or slow the pace of their game, and as such, Ohio State couldn’t mount any offensive momentum.

For example, when the Buckeyes finally broke through midway through the second period on a powerplay, Michigan held firm and prevented a backslide. Five minutes later, the Wolverines erased any momentum Ohio State might have built and added a fourth goal. There was no regression, or spurts of success, there was just aggressive, effective play.

“It’s staying even keeled and not getting too high,” senior forward Nick Granowicz said. “… That mentality, just treating the second period like the score was 0-0. Just do everything we just did in the first. Get pucks deep, don’t turn it over at the blue lines, finish hits, keep it out of our zone. Keep repeating that every 20 minutes.”

There have been points this season where Michigan hasn’t reached that level of consistency and has only brought energy for specific moments in a game. Last week’s victory against Wisconsin is one example — but wasn’t the only time the Wolverines had blown a three goal lead and still emerged victorious. They did the same at Penn State back in November.

Conversely, in its losses Michigan almost always finds rhythm at points — evidenced by the fact that it has only been shut out once — but failed to play with consistency.

Saturday though, everything clicked — mentally, physically and on the ice — and the result was three consistent periods in which the Buckeyes were never able to find a foothold on the game.

“I think we played better tonight with the lead than we had in the past,” Naurato said. “I think that’s just getting pucks behind their team. … I think they had two or three chances in the first, and they were all off of turnovers. We did exactly what we worked on all week.”

But the most important part for the Wolverines wasn’t that they did what they had practiced at times to start the game, but rather that their game wasn’t just defined by that start. They didn’t win because they came out strong for 10 minutes and coasted to the finish.

Michigan won because it did that, and then it followed ten minutes of intensity with 50 more minutes of the same exact play.